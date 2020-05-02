More News:

May 02, 2020

Six men attacked Philadelphia grocery store employee as he was leaving work

Police are looking for suspects involved in a recent attack at a Fresh Grocer in East Germantown

By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Six men attacked a grocery store employee as he was leaving work Wednesday night in East Germantown. The suspects waited at the Fresh Grocer near La Salle University's campus, then punched and kicked the victim multiple times. Police are searching for the suspects.

Police are searching for six men who assaulted a grocery store employee as he was leaving work Wednesday night. 

The victim was assaulted outside a Fresh Grocer in East Germantown located at 5301 Chew Ave. near La Salle University's campus, reported Patch. Six men waited for the victim to leave the grocery store, then attacked him around 9 p.m. 

The assailants arrived in two groups and waited inside the store's entrance. Police say they arrived in two vehicles, a white pickup truck and a newer looking Toyota RAV4, reported CBS3.

The victim was an approximately 30-year-old employee of the grocery store who was punched and kicked multiple times once he exited the building. According to Fox29, after the suspects fled, the man was treated in a local hospital.

Police are searching for the suspects. If you have a tip call 911 or 215-686-8477, or text a tip to 773847.

