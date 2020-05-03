More than 50 New Jersey hospitals to receive financial assistance from federal government this week

The federal government will be providing 53 New Jersey hospitals with $1.7 billion in financial aid this week as the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services seeks to assist healthcare systems which have been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Saturday.

The $1.7 billion in financial aid is just a portion of a $12 billion federal distribution on the part of HHS to help out 395 hospitals across the country that have been impacted most by the coronavirus outbreak. Only New York’s hospitals received more funding from the federal funding package than New Jersey’s did, Murphy said.

“Getting more critical financial aid to our hospitals and health systems to support our front-line health care workers has been a constant and central part of our ongoing dialogue with our federal partners,” Murphy said. “I thank PresidentTrump andHHS Secretary Azar.”

The announcement of additional federal funding for New Jersey’s hospitals comes as the state saw COVID-19 hospitalizations drop by more than 1,000 this past week, another indication that the curve of hospitalizations due to the virus is bending downward. There are currently 5,713 patients hospitalized across the state due to the coronavirus as of Saturday afternoon, 1,715 of whom are in critical or intensive care.

The state also reported its fewest number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday in roughly a week, as 378 individuals were admitted to hospitals due to the virus. However, 525 patients were discharged and sent home.

During the unveiling of his six-point plan for reopening New Jersey this past Monday, Murphy said that ensuring the resiliency of the state’s healthcare system is a necessary step that must be taken. State officials will make sure that hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other healthcare systems have enough personal protection equipment, ventilators, supplies, and staff in preparation for another wave of COVID-19 or other viral outbreak in New Jersey.

The state will also build up its own stockpile of equipment such as masks, gloves, and ventilators for healthcare facilities, first responders, and other essential workers in the event that another pandemic occurs.

New Jersey recorded an additional 2,912 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the state’s total up to 123,717. There have been 7,742 deaths due to the coronavirus statewide. South Jersey has had 10,443 positive cases and 456 deaths due to COVID-19.