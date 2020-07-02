Pa. directs $2 million in grants to help people with opioid addictions find jobs

Fourteen organizations in Pennsylvania have been awarded a combined $2 million in grant funding to help people with opioid use disorder find employment.

The state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs has awarded federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration grants to organizations that provide vocational assessments, resume writing, interviewing skills, job placement and transportation assistance related to employment.

The grants are part of the state's larger $55.9 million SAMHSA federal grant to combat the opioid and heroin epidemic.



Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said the grant program recognizes the heightened risks for those with opioid dependency during the coronavirus pandemic.



"We have not lost focus on the continuing opioid crisis in Pennsylvania," Wolf said. "And now more than ever, employment services are vital to help people struggling during the pandemic with the loss of a job or need to find employment. These grants will help those with substance use disorder have a better chance at recovery by helping to access employment."

Funding will be directed to the organizations listed in the chart below. Each organization has partnered with a company committed to hiring individuals in recovery.

Awardee Amount Awarded Counties Supported New Roots, Inc. $158,802 Luzerne Gaudenzia $200,000 Statewide PA Counseling Services, Inc. $200,000 Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, York Westmoreland Co. Community Action $162,674 Allegheny, Armstrong, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington, Westmoreland Community Action of Delaware County, Inc. $104,856 Delaware Gateway to Employment $114,470 Lancaster Allegheny IU $191,768 Allegheny Blueprints $200,000 Greene, Washington Unity Recovery $198,772 Philadelphia Lancaster Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 $200,000 Lancaster Life’s Work of Western PA $146,444 Allegheny, Beaver, Fayette, Greene, Westmoreland, Washington

East End Cooperative Ministry $180,223 Allegheny Anthony’s Way, Inc. $88,889 Adams, York Lawrence County Social Services, Inc. $150,000 Lawrence

"Just like having access to recovery supports and stable housing, employment is a critical component of a person’s sustained recovery," DDAP Secretary Jennifer Smith said. "These grantees have support programs to equip people with necessary tools to find jobs and, as equally important in today’s job market, partnerships with employers to hire people in recovery. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this funding has on people and workplaces across the commonwealth."

