Pa. directs $2 million in grants to help people with opioid addictions find jobs

July 02, 2020
Fourteen organizations in Pennsylvania have been awarded a combined $2 million in grant funding to help people with opioid use disorder find employment.
The state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs has awarded federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration grants to organizations that provide vocational assessments, resume writing, interviewing skills, job placement and transportation assistance related to employment.
The grants are part of the state's larger $55.9 million SAMHSA federal grant to combat the opioid and heroin epidemic.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said the grant program recognizes the heightened risks for those with opioid dependency during the coronavirus pandemic.
"We have not lost focus on the continuing opioid crisis in Pennsylvania," Wolf said. "And now more than ever, employment services are vital to help people struggling during the pandemic with the loss of a job or need to find employment. These grants will help those with substance use disorder have a better chance at recovery by helping to access employment."
Funding will be directed to the organizations listed in the chart below. Each organization has partnered with a company committed to hiring individuals in recovery.
|Awardee
|Amount Awarded
|Counties Supported
|New Roots, Inc.
|$158,802
|Luzerne
|Gaudenzia
|$200,000
|Statewide
|PA Counseling Services, Inc.
|$200,000
|Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, York
|Westmoreland Co. Community Action
|$162,674
|Allegheny, Armstrong, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington, Westmoreland
|Community Action of Delaware County, Inc.
|$104,856
|Delaware
|Gateway to Employment
|$114,470
|Lancaster
|Allegheny IU
|$191,768
|Allegheny
|Blueprints
|$200,000
|Greene, Washington
|Unity Recovery
|$198,772
|Philadelphia
|Lancaster Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13
|$200,000
|Lancaster
|Life’s Work of Western PA
|$146,444
|Allegheny, Beaver, Fayette, Greene, Westmoreland, Washington
|East End Cooperative Ministry
|$180,223
|Allegheny
|Anthony’s Way, Inc.
|$88,889
|Adams, York
|Lawrence County Social Services, Inc.
|$150,000
|Lawrence
"Just like having access to recovery supports and stable housing, employment is a critical component of a person’s sustained recovery," DDAP Secretary Jennifer Smith said. "These grantees have support programs to equip people with necessary tools to find jobs and, as equally important in today’s job market, partnerships with employers to hire people in recovery. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this funding has on people and workplaces across the commonwealth."