July 02, 2020

Pa. directs $2 million in grants to help people with opioid addictions find jobs

Organizations to provide vocational assessments, job placement and other services

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Addiction Opioids
Wolf Opioids Jobs OFFICE OF GOVERNOR TOM WOLF/FLICKR.COM/GOVERNORTOMWOLF

Unity Recovery in Philadelphia is among 14 organizations that will receive $2 million in grants to provide vocational assessments, resume writing, interviewing skills, job placement, and transportation assistance for those with opioid use disorder.

Fourteen organizations in Pennsylvania have been awarded a combined $2 million in grant funding to help people with opioid use disorder find employment. 

The state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs has awarded federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration grants to organizations that provide vocational assessments, resume writing, interviewing skills, job placement and transportation assistance related to employment. 

The grants are part of the state's larger $55.9 million SAMHSA federal grant to combat the opioid and heroin epidemic.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said the grant program recognizes the heightened risks for those with opioid dependency during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have not lost focus on the continuing opioid crisis in Pennsylvania," Wolf said. "And now more than ever, employment services are vital to help people struggling during the pandemic with the loss of a job or need to find employment. These grants will help those with substance use disorder have a better chance at recovery by helping to access employment."

Funding will be directed to the organizations listed in the chart below. Each organization has partnered with a company committed to hiring individuals in recovery.

 Awardee Amount Awarded Counties Supported 
 New Roots, Inc.$158,802 Luzerne 
Gaudenzia  $200,000 Statewide
 PA Counseling Services, Inc.$200,000 Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, York 
Westmoreland Co. Community Action  $162,674Allegheny, Armstrong, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington, Westmoreland 
Community Action of Delaware County, Inc. $104,856 Delaware 
Gateway to Employment  $114,470Lancaster 
Allegheny IU  $191,768Allegheny 
 Blueprints$200,000 Greene, Washington
Unity Recovery $198,772 Philadelphia 
Lancaster Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13  $200,000Lancaster 
Life’s Work of Western PA  $146,444Allegheny, Beaver, Fayette, Greene, Westmoreland, Washington 
East End Cooperative Ministry $180,223 Allegheny 
 Anthony’s Way, Inc. $88,889Adams, York 
Lawrence County Social Services, Inc. $150,000 Lawrence 

"Just like having access to recovery supports and stable housing, employment is a critical component of a person’s sustained recovery," DDAP Secretary Jennifer Smith said. "These grantees have support programs to equip people with necessary tools to find jobs and, as equally important in today’s job market, partnerships with employers to hire people in recovery. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this funding has on people and workplaces across the commonwealth."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

