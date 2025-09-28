Pennsylvania state parks see surge in visitors as federal campgrounds face cuts

With summer now in the rearview mirror, the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced that state parks saw an increase in attendance during the season to the tune of nearly 25 million visitors.

The agency said it included a sharp rise in reservations at sites near federal campgrounds that had been impacted by staffing cuts made by the Trump administration.

According to DCNR, overall summer reservations were up 10% statewide and 60% near affected federal sites from the previous summer. They received a 30% boost in campground reservations after federal closures shifted demand.

"When the federal government closed campgrounds, Pennsylvania stepped up," said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. "Thanks to the incredible work of our state park and forest teams, we kept the outdoors open, awesome, and accessible for all."

In April, DCNR said they were bracing for a "record-breaking" season for state parks and forests, due in part to federal cuts at national parks by the Department of Government Efficiency.

The department also encouraged Pennsylvanians to plan trips for the fall through Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway, which is a campaign run by the state to promote its public lands, foliage, and outdoor economy.

All of the 124 state parks and forests in Pennsylvania are free and open to the public.

The state Department of Community & Economic Development also announced last week that the tourism industry in the state generated $83.9 billion in economic impact, supporting 514,261 jobs in 2024.

