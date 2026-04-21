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April 21, 2026

PA Turnpike is testing a system that will warn drivers of slow traffic

The alerts will be displayed on electronic signs located roughly two miles and a half mile away from the gridlock.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Pennsylvania Turnpike
PA Turnpike traffic warning Public domain/Wikicommons

The Pennsylvania Turnpike will begin a pilot program along the Northeast Extension of I-476 this week.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike will begin a pilot program this week designed to alert drivers to upcoming traffic jams.

Transportation officials say the system identifies slowed or stopped traffic patterns in real time and then sends a warning via the turnpike's electronic signs. Travelers would receive two alerts: the first through a sign roughly two miles away from the slowdown and another from a screen about half a mile out. Messaging would be updated as the gridlock clears.

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The queue warning system will initially be deployed along the Northeast Extension of I-476. Starting this week, drivers will see evening alerts on the northbound and southbound lanes of the extension between mileposts 20 and 26. They will help warn travelers about slowdowns related to overnight delineation work. 

The system will shift gears Sunday, April 26. Messaging will focus on traffic spurred by overnight milling and paving projects on the extension's southbound lanes between mileposts 20 and 26. This work is expected to take up to two months. Once it is complete, the crews will switch to the northbound lanes.

"This QWS is a unique initiative that supports advanced communication to customers ahead of roadway work, providing more time for our customers to safely slow down," Tom Macchione, director of traffic engineering and operations for the PA Turnpike​, said in a statement. "Keeping customers informed of what is ahead, supports roadway safety and helps protect our workers who are working along the roadway."

After the pilot program concludes, transportation officials will assess whether it should be implemented across the turnpike.

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Pennsylvania Turnpike Pennsylvania Traffic

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