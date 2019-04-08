More Health:

April 08, 2019

This dairy-free drink was created to promote healthy aging

Perennial says its blend optimized for folks ages 50 and up

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Senior Health Adult Health
perennial drink aging wellness Photo courtesy/Perennial

Perennial says its non-dairy beverages boast a "clean taste, with a hint of nutty vanilla.”

In the world of wellness, striving toward longevity is certainly a primary effort — all those green smoothies are an effort to retain your healthfulness for life.

Perennial is a plant-based vegan startup company tackling the issue of aging by targeting nutrient-rich products at individuals age 50 and older.

The brand launched its inaugural product, also dubbed Perennial, in early April. The company says in a news release that it is “a clean, plant-based, nutrient packed, non-dairy beverage, utilizing a proprietary combination of fiber, vitamins and plant protein 'cassettes,' that targets healthy aging.” Its nutritional profile lines up with two-percent dairy milk, it adds.

RELATED READ: Lactose-free (and dairy-full!) ice cream from two Villanova grads

According to the Perennial website, the plant protein-laden drink boosts mental sharpness thanks to a blend of omega-3’s, choline, vitamin B12, vitamin E and folate, and promotes a diverse array of gut bacteria with its prebiotic fiber. The beverage is a blend of pea protein, non-GMO soy protein, almonds and rice protein.

As for the taste, Perennial describes it as “clean taste, with a hint of nutty vanilla.” Of course, the beverage is non-dairy, non-GMO, gluten-free and free of any artificial sweeteners or colors.

While Perennial’s products are new to the market, the company’s founders are not. Brent Taylor, a 2010 Penn Wharton graduate, and Sara Bonham teamed up after Taylor co-founded Beyond Meat, the extremely popular plant-based burger, sausage and meat brand, according to the release.

As of right now, Perennial products can be purchased through their website. The current offering includes a 12-pack of eight-ounce beverages for $34.99.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Senior Health Adult Health United States Wellness Vegan Healthy Living Aging

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

The Eagles' top 10 options with their first round pick
040319HowieRoseman

Food & Drink

Morgan's Pier announces opening date for 2019 season
Morgan's Pier beer garden

Politics

Joe Biden visits Scranton, makes jokes about having permission to hug people
Joe Biden hug scranton

Phillies

What they're saying: Will bullpen woes make Phillies reconsider signing Craig Kimbrel?
David-Robertson-Phillies_040719_usat

Fitness

Here's the scoop on fasted cardio, weightlifting and workouts
intermittent fasting workouts

Netflix

Netflix just dropped trailer for Beyoncé documentary 'Homecoming'
Beyonce

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved