Lactose-free (and dairy-full!) ice cream is the brainchild of two Villanova grads

In the warmer months — which we are quickly approaching, at longggg last — ice cream is currency. It cools you down and for most, it still provides the same excitement from your childhood.

These days, there’s an ice cream for everyone, really. Whether you’re vegan, looking for a protein-punch from your scoops or even use it as a tool to fall asleep.

Of course, there’s always been one group somewhat neglected in terms of plentiful (and delicious) ice cream options: the lactose intolerant. According to the National Institutes of Health, this is a pretty big group, as they estimate that 65 percent of all people have some trouble digesting lactose.

Of course, brands like Breyers and Lactaid boast lactose-free flavors and lactose-intolerant individuals can always opt for a dairy-free alternative, but as we all know, it just isn’t the same.

That is, until Boston-based Beckon Ice Cream stepped on the scene. The brand, which prides itself in being “dairy full and lactose free,” was created by Villanova University alumni Gwen Burlingame and Katy Flannery.

Now, you may be wondering how that is even possible, and that’s a fair quandary. Beckon’s website claims it is the first lactose-free ice cream made from “real milk and cream.” The company uses lactase enzyme instead of dairy alternatives. Not to mention, Beckon is RBST hormone-free and is free, overall, from artificial junk.

Beckon currently has a menu of five flavors, including vanilla, mint chip, espresso, chocolate and sea salt chocolate chip.

You can pick up a pint of Beckon Ice Cream in all Philadelphia-area Giant supermarkets and, Beckon tells PhillyVoice it will launch in Whole Foods stores nationwide on May 1.