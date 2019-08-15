Pet of the Week: Mia

Meet the new Pet of the Week!

Her name's Mia and she's a city gal looking for a home in the country. This calm and affectionate pup who prefers to live the quiet life is two years old, a Pitt Bull mix and in need of a home.

Courtesy of/Street Tails Animal Rescue Mia loves to cuddle.

Are you searching for the sweetest, most loving, gentlest pup? Look no further than Mia! A two-year-old, 60-pound lap dog, Mia will stop at no costs to snuggle you for as long as she can – on the couch, on the bed, on the floor, anywhere!

The way she rests her head on your knee and burrows her face into your side will quickly melt your heart and make any bad day way better. With Mia, you'll never lack a comforting companion.



Mia is potty trained and knows basic commands. Her favorite sound in the world is that of a bag of treats opening. Her favorite activity is cuddling with you while you watch reality TV or a classic comedy. She's never met a person she doesn't love and is quick to greet anyone with a wagging tail and her signature paw handshake.

Mia is looking for her person, or better yet, a loving family to play with. She would do best in a quieter neighborhood, and as your one and only pet.

She loves you already...and you've only just met through a picture! Adopt Mia today by filling out an application at Street Tails Animal Rescue. What are you waiting for?!

In hopes of finding forever homes for homeless dogs and cats, PhillyVoice is working with Street Tails Animal Rescue, a local shelter, by highlighting an individual pet each week. Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs and cats in the Philadelphia area. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dog meets are done with approved adopters by appointment. Adoption fees may vary but are typically: Dogs - $350 Cats - $75 Kittens - $100. All animals are spayed/neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped prior to adoption. To fill out an application to adopt or volunteer, make a monetary donation, or to see frequently needed donations, please visit streettails.org.

