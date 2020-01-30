Pet of the Week: Oates

The new Pet of the Week is Oates, a 6-year-old Pekingese mix.

"Say it isn’t so" – This week's pet of the week is "everything your heart desires" (and more)!

Courtesy of/Street Tails Animal Rescue Oates would make a great addition to your family.

Meet Oates, the ultimate cuddle buddy, whose favorite place to be is curled up on your lap in a soft, fuzzy blanket. If your lap in unavailable, he'll be glad to keep himself busy with his favorite plush toys, while he waits patiently for your return.

This affectionate dog, who was lovingly named after Philadelphia's rock-and-roll legend John Oates, is ready to make all your dog owning "dreams come true!"

Oates is the perfect balance of fun loving energy and couch potato. He is potty trained, has great leash manners and gets along well with other smaller dogs. While people are his absolute favorite, older, calm children are more his style.

Courtesy of/Street Tails Animal Rescue Oates can be adopted from Street Tails Animal Rescue.

Oates is gearing up for relaxing at home, snuggling with his people and ready to make sure you spend your lifetime together never feeling like "you’ve lost that lovin' feeling!"

Fill out an application at Street Tails Animal Rescue to add Oates to your very own Hall of Fame!

