Pet of the Week: Oates

January 30, 2020
The new Pet of the Week is Oates, a 6-year-old Pekingese mix.
"Say it isn’t so" – This week's pet of the week is "everything your heart desires" (and more)!
This affectionate dog, who was lovingly named after Philadelphia's rock-and-roll legend John Oates, is ready to make all your dog owning "dreams come true!"
Oates is the perfect balance of fun loving energy and couch potato. He is potty trained, has great leash manners and gets along well with other smaller dogs. While people are his absolute favorite, older, calm children are more his style.
Fill out an application at Street Tails Animal Rescue to add Oates to your very own Hall of Fame!
In hopes of finding forever homes for homeless dogs and cats, PhillyVoice is working with Street Tails Animal Rescue, a local shelter, by highlighting an individual pet each week. Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs and cats in the Philadelphia area. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dog meets are done with approved adopters by appointment. Adoption fees may vary but are typically: Dogs - $350 Cats - $75 Kittens - $100. All animals are spayed/neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped prior to adoption. To fill out an application to adopt or volunteer, make a monetary donation, or to see frequently needed donations, please visit streettails.org.