More Culture:

January 30, 2020

Pet of the Week: Oates

This 6-year-old Pekingese mix needs a forever home

By PhillyVoice Staff
Pets Adoptions
Pet of the Week: Oates Courtesy of/Street Tails Animal Rescue

Oates is looking for his forever home. He can be adopted from Street Tails Animal Rescue.

The new Pet of the Week is Oates, a 6-year-old Pekingese mix.

"Say it isn’t so" – This week's pet of the week is "everything your heart desires" (and more)!

Pet of the Week: OatesCourtesy of/Street Tails Animal Rescue

Oates would make a great addition to your family.

Meet Oates, the ultimate cuddle buddy, whose favorite place to be is curled up on your lap in a soft, fuzzy blanket. If your lap in unavailable, he'll be glad to keep himself busy with his favorite plush toys, while he waits patiently for your return. 

This affectionate dog, who was lovingly named after Philadelphia's rock-and-roll legend John Oates, is ready to make all your dog owning "dreams come true!" 

Oates is the perfect balance of fun loving energy and couch potato. He is potty trained, has great leash manners and gets along well with other smaller dogs. While people are his absolute favorite, older, calm children are more his style.

Pet of the Week: OatesCourtesy of/Street Tails Animal Rescue

Oates can be adopted from Street Tails Animal Rescue.

Oates is gearing up for relaxing at home, snuggling with his people and ready to make sure you spend your lifetime together never feeling like "you’ve lost that lovin' feeling!"

Fill out an application at Street Tails Animal Rescue to add Oates to your very own Hall of Fame!

In hopes of finding forever homes for homeless dogs and cats, PhillyVoice is working with Street Tails Animal Rescue, a local shelter, by highlighting an individual pet each week. Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs and cats in the Philadelphia area. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dog meets are done with approved adopters by appointment. Adoption fees may vary but are typically: Dogs - $350 Cats - $75 Kittens - $100. All animals are spayed/neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped prior to adoption. To fill out an application to adopt or volunteer, make a monetary donation, or to see frequently needed donations, please visit streettails.org.

PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Pets Adoptions Philadelphia Dogs Animals

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles free agent WR targets, where the rookies ranked, and why Andy Reid is great
Amari-Cooper_013020_usat

Investigations

Delaware neo-Nazi cell allegedly planned violent attack at Richmond gun-rights rally
The Base ADL

Illness

CDC confirms first person-to-person coronavirus transmission in U.S.
Person-to-person transmission confirmed in U.S.

Eagles

Some thoughts (and spoilers) on Amazon's 'All or Nothing: A Season with the Philadelphia Eagles'
4_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Brandon_Graham_KateFrese.jpg

Television

'Project Runway' contestant from Philly is oldest designer to compete on show
Nancy on Project Runway

Food & Drink

Switch up your usual game day takeout for Super Bowl LIV
Super Bowl catering

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved