PGA Tour Superstore to open its first Philly-area shop at the Metroplex mall

Golfers who are looking to buy some new clubs or take some practice swings before the spring season begins may want to stop by a new pro shop set to open in Montgomery County.

PGA Tour Superstore will open its first location in the Philadelphia region at the Metroplex in Plymouth Meeting on April 2. It will be the golf retailer's 53rd store in the U.S.

When PGA Tour Superstore opens, customers will be eligible for $30,000 in giveaways on golf clubs, apparel and accessories. The retailer also will make a $15,000 donation to First Tee of Greater Philadelphia, a youth development organization that empowers children through golf.

PGA Tour Superstore locations offer a little bit of everything for people who are interested in golf, whether they're are scratch golfers or new to the sport. Customers can purchase new and pre-owned clubs, golf shoes, apparel and a wide variety of accessories. Club fittings and repairs are also available.

Certified instructors offer golf lessons to children and adults. Golfers also can test their swings on virtual courses through the store's simulators and hitting bays.

The 34,000-square-foot store at 2410 Chemical Road will fill space previously occupied by Bed Bath & Beyond. It will sit next to Saks Off 5th and Ross Dress for Less, according to the shopping center's ownership group.

PGA Tour Superstore is in the midst of a national expansion. It recently opened new locations in Tampa, Florida and San Antonio, Texas. The company already has two stores in North Jersey.

The opening of the Plymouth Meeting store couldn't come at a better time for golfers. The golf season in the Northeast begins to ramp up at this time of the year as warmer temperatures arrive.

Golf gained a spike in popularity early amid the COVID-19 pandemic, because the sport was seen as a safe way to get outdoors while staying healthy.

The National Golf Foundation's annual report in 2020 found the sport had its largest net increase in U.S. players since 2003, fueled by a record 6.2 million new golfers. The game also saw its largest percentage jumps in new golfers and youth golfers since 1997.

More golf experiences are in the works for the Philly region. Topgolf facilities are coming to Northeast Philly and King of Prussia. And Drive Shack's indoor golf venue Puttery Philadelphia is set to open in Olde Kensington.