PHILADANCO! to bring high-energy contemporary dance to Stockton

The Philadelphia Dance Company will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 13, at Stockton University’s Performing Arts Center in Galloway. Known for its athleticism and bold choreography, the company has spent more than five decades blending contemporary movement with the preservation of African American dance traditions.

Founded in Philadelphia, PHILADANCO! has built a national and international reputation for developing emerging dancers and presenting technically demanding, emotionally resonant work. The company’s touring performances typically feature a mix of new choreography and signature pieces from its repertory.

Tickets range from $12 for Stockton students to $40 for the general public, with discounts available for seniors, military-affiliated individuals, alumni and university faculty and staff.

Tickets are available at stockton.edu/pac and through the Stockton Performing Arts Center box office.

Friday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Stockton University's Performing Arts Center

101 Vera King Farris Dr Lot 6

Galloway, NJ 08205

