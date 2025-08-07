More Events:

Philadelphia Caribbean Festival brings island feel to Delaware River waterfront

Reggae music, traditional island foods and family activities await at Cherry Street Pier's tropical celebration on Aug. 17.

By Kippi Hall
PhillyVoice Contributor
Family-Friendly Cherry Street Pier
Philadelphia caribbean festival Provided image/Gabby Goldfinger

Skip the airfare and experience Caribbean culture at Philadelphia's free festival featuring jerk chicken, steel drum music and dancing at Cherry Street Pier.

Looking to feel some island vibes – even if it's only for one afternoon? No need to book a flight, just head to the Philadelphia Caribbean Festival at Cherry Street Pier later this month.

For the 39th year, the event celebrates the cultures, food and people of 15 island nations and territories. The Philadelphia Caribbean Festival takes place Sunday Aug. 17 from noon to 8 p.m.

This temporary tropical escape along the Delaware River is free to attend and family friendly. The festival's highlights include a marketplace preparing traditional foods, like jerk chicken, codfish cakes and Caribbean slaw, as well as vendors selling Caribbean clothing, accessories, jewelry, souvenirs and artwork.

But the main attraction is the live music. Cherry Street Pier will be filled with the sounds of reggae, roots, international beat, soca, cool jazz and steel drum music, and there will be plenty of room to dance, too.

Those with kids should check out the Caribbean Children's Village, featuring face painting, bead-making, balloon animals and other games.

The Caribbean Festival and Cultural Organization of Pennsylvania organize the event, and it is part of the PECO Multicultural Series at Cherry Street Pier. It takes place rain or shine.

If you drive to the waterfront, be aware that parking at the pier is limited due to the I-95 cap construction project. Alternatives include walking from Center City, biking the Delaware River Trail, using a rideshare service or public transportation. Cherry Street Pier has published a guide with more information about transportation options.

Philadelphia Caribbean Festival

Sunday, August 17
Noon-8 p.m. | Free to attend, pay as you go
Cherry Street Pier
121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

