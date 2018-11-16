More News:

November 16, 2018

Philadelphia Chinese food restaurant owners sue the city for discrimination

More than 20 plaintiffs are included in the federal lawsuit that challenges a 2005 curfew ordinance

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Lawsuits Business
Carroll - Chinatown Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

10th Street in Chinatown.

Twenty-three owners of Chinese food restaurants throughout Philadelphia have filed a federal lawsuit against the city, claiming discriminatory law enforcement targeting their businesses.

The restaurant owners claim that a city curfew law passed in 2005, which requires takeout restaurants on corner lots of residential neighborhoods to close by 11 p.m., has caused their businesses to be charged with code violations more frequently than other businesses who stay open.

Several of the business owners cite examples of nearby pizza shops and fast-food spots that stay open past 11 p.m. and have never received violations, while their Chinese restaurants have been written up several times.

The suit highlights that 96 percent of all tickets – 562 of 583 – written under the ordinance during 2015 were charged to Chinese restaurants.

Other owners in the suit say the violation fines have caused them to close their restaurants entirely.

Restaurant owners wish for the court to void the curfew law, or curb the city from enforcing it.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Lawsuits Business Philadelphia Restaurants Chinese Food Discrimination

Just In

Must Read

Odd News

A camel showed up in Pennsylvania during Thursday's snowstorm
Snow Camel

Weekend

Everything going on this weekend in Philly, Nov. 15-18
Franklin Square holiday beer garden

Eagles

What they're saying: Is it too late to save the Eagles' season?
111518_Ertz-sad_usat

Lawsuits

New Jersey couple and homeless man all conspired together for GoFundMe hoax
Kate McClure Johnny

Odd News

This is Monopoly for Millennials, where nobody buys property and everyone is vegan
monopoly for millennials

Sixers

Markelle Fultz's agent calls report of alleged motorcycle accident '100 percent not true'
111518-MarkelleFultz-USAToday

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.