More News:

May 22, 2025

Philly is finally out of a drought after 8 months of abnormally dry conditions

Spring rainfall has helped water levels inch closer to normal after a record-breaking spell without precipitation in the fall.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Weather Drought
End of drought Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report no longer lists Philly in a drought. Above, people in Center City walk with umbrellas on a rainy Thursday afternoon.

Thanks to an influx of rain this spring, Philly is finally out of a drought that lasted eight months. 

The U.S. Drought Monitor classified the city as being in abnormally dry conditions or worse from September until its most recent weekly report, released Thursday. After a record-long dry spell in the fall that lasted 42 straight days, the area has struggled to get groundwater, reservoirs and rivers back to normal levels.

MORE: Pennsylvania's new-look license plates, featuring the Liberty Bell, to hit the road soon

Rocky Bilotta, a scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration who helped create the report, said the city is likely to stay out of a drought for a while, too, citing a number of components on top of rainfall that go into the designation. 

"It's not like the following week, if it's below normal precipitation, you're going to slingshot right back into abnormal dryness," Bilotta said. "It really takes a lot of factors, not just precipitation, but the heat, evapotranspiration, and other factors really decide whether or not you're going to swing back into abnormal dryness quickly."

Rainfall totals have creeped closer to the city's average after one of the driest Januarys in decades had less than 1 inch of precipitation, according to National Weather Service data. Since 2000, Philly has averaged about 13.5 inches of rain over the first four months of the year. After a particularly wet March, the city entered May less than 2.5 inches shy of that mark.  

"As those numbers show, we're almost back to where we should be, rainfall wise, since the beginning of the calendar year," NWS Hydrologist Ray Kruzdlo said. "So that's a good thing as we go into the summer."

Water consumption is typically higher in the hotter months as people fill their pools, water plants and try to keep lawns greenThe spring rain has been gradual and continuous, edging the area out of a drought bit by bit, as opposed to a large, "drought buster" storm that can cause flooding, Kruzdlo said.

"Nobody wants to deal with that and see those impacts, I don't wish that upon anybody," he said. "So the fact that we're doing this slowly, and we're minimizing the impacts, is a good thing." 

While Philly is trending in the right direction, in nearby New Jersey counties portions of Camden and Burlington, most of Gloucester and Cape May, and all of Salem, Cumberland and Atlantic remained in abnormally dry conditions. In the Philly suburbs, parts of Chester and Montgomery counties are still in a moderate to severe drought, and a small portion of Bucks County is still abnormally dry. 

Wet conditions are likely to continue in the coming days, with a chance of rain in the forecast for Friday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the NWS

"If the areas build up a surplus and maintain normal conditions, that will obviously make it difficult for it to move back into a drought or abnormally dry category," Bilotta said. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weather Drought Philadelphia Precipitation Rain Forecasts National Weather Service

Videos

Featured

VisitNJ-1200x800_DJI_0860.png

New Jersey beaches that wow every time
Limited - Visit Crawford- Kayaking

Your next weekend getaway awaits you in Northern Pennsylvania

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Pa.'s new-look license plates to appear on cars soon

Pennsylvania License Plates

Sponsored

Step into summer at Hagley Museum

Limited - Hagley - Main PHoto

Senior Health

First-of-its-kind Alzheimer's blood test made by Malvern company gets FDA clearance

Alzheimer's Blood Test

Food & Drink

Brewery owners try to save Philly Beer Week after organizer's death

Philly Beer Weekn 2025

Food & Drink

Fishtown Taps returns with Tuesday happy hour deals through October

Fishtown Taps Margarita

Phillies

Jesús Luzardo's historically dominant start for Phillies an example of Plan B sometimes being better

Jesus-Luzardo-Phillies-Dodgers-4.4.25-MLB.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved