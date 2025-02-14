Eagles fans found some creative ways to watch the Super Bowl parade

As the Eagles paraded through Philadelphia on Friday, celebrating their Super Bowl win, fans found many ways to see Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, Cooper DeJean and their other heroes.

Some stood on their tiptoes. Others watched from balconies and rooftops, or climbed on the shoulders of their loved ones. A few brave fans took a more creative approach to spectating, turning statues into seats or commandeering bus shelters.

Here are some of the more unique ways Eagles fans watched the celebration.

Aidan Gallo/for PhillyVoice Fans watch the Eagles Super Bowl parade near Broad and Wolf streets in South Philly on Friday.

Aidan Gallo/for PhillyVoice Two people watch the Eagles Super Bowl parade on Friday from a balcony of a building near Broad and Wolf streets in South Philly

Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice Fans took over multiple bus shelters along the parade route, including this one at 15th and Market streets.

Provided image/PhillyVoice This man found a seat atop a statue along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Jon Tuleya/PhillyVoice Fans climbed on to the base of a sculpture to get a better view of the Eagles caravan as is passed by City Hill during the Super Bowl parade on Friday.

John Kopp/PhillyVoice Its' not clear if these people were security guards or just had the right connections, but we spotted them watching the parade from on top of City Hall.

Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice This Eagles fan climbed up a garbage truck at Market and 15th streets to watch the parade.

Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice These Eagles fans took to a ledge at Broad and Chestnut streets to watch the Super Bowl parade.

Michael Tanenbaum/PhillyVoice These Eagles fans found seats up in the trees near the Philadelphia Museum of Art.