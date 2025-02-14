Go to Wagtail admin interface
February 14, 2025

Eagles fans found some creative ways to watch the Super Bowl parade

People climbed up poles, statues and bus shelters to get a birds-eye view of the celebrations on South Broad Street and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

By Michaela Althouse
A fan climbed up a pole at Broad and Tasker streets in South Philadelphia.

As the Eagles paraded through Philadelphia on Friday, celebrating their Super Bowl win, fans found many ways to see Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, Cooper DeJean and their other heroes.

Some stood on their tiptoes. Others watched from balconies and rooftops, or climbed on the shoulders of their loved ones. A few brave fans took a more creative approach to spectating, turning statues into seats or commandeering bus shelters. 

Here are some of the more unique ways Eagles fans watched the celebration.

Fans watch the Eagles Super Bowl parade near Broad and Wolf streets in South Philly on Friday.

Eagles fans watch the Super Bowl parade near Broad and Wolf streets.

 

Two people watch the Eagles Super Bowl parade on Friday from a balcony of a building near Broad and Wolf streets in South Philly

Fans took over multiple bus shelters along the parade route, including this one at 15th and Market streets.


This man found a seat atop a statue along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.


Fans climbed on to the base of a sculpture to get a better view of the Eagles caravan as is passed by City Hill during the Super Bowl parade on Friday.


Its' not clear if these people were security guards or just had the right connections, but we spotted them watching the parade from on top of City Hall.


This Eagles fan climbed up a garbage truck at Market and 15th streets to watch the parade.


Eagles fans climbed onto the back of a trash truck on South 15th Street to get a better view of the Super Bowl parade as it passed by City Hall.


These Eagles fans took to a ledge at Broad and Chestnut streets to watch the Super Bowl parade.


These Eagles fans found seats up in the trees near the Philadelphia Museum of Art.


These Eagles fans climbed onto a trash truck at Broad and Walnut streets hours before the Super Bowl parade began.


Michaela Althouse
