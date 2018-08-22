Fanatics releases limited edition Eagles Super Bowl LII patch jerseys

When the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles take the field at home against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 6, they'll be wearing a special patch to commemorate their victory in Super Bowl LII.

Fans can now purchase these limited edition jerseys for themselves to add to their collection of Super Bowl memorabilia.

On Wednesday, apparel company Fanatics revealed several products prominently featuring the patch, including Nike jerseys and hats for men and women.

Source/Fanatics Fanatics limited edition Eagles Super Bowl LII collection.

Just about every key player on the championship team is represented in the collection, from Fletcher Cox and Cory Clement to Brandon Graham, Zach Ertz, Nick Foles and Jason Kelce.

Source/Fanatics Source/Fanatics Limited edition Eagles Super Bowl LII patch jersey.



Eagles fans are far and away the biggest consumers of Super Bowl gear in NFL history. Why stop now?

You can browse the full Fanatics collection here.

