Fanatics releases limited edition Eagles Super Bowl LII patch jerseys

August 22, 2018
When the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles take the field at home against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 6, they'll be wearing a special patch to commemorate their victory in Super Bowl LII.
Fans can now purchase these limited edition jerseys for themselves to add to their collection of Super Bowl memorabilia.
On Wednesday, apparel company Fanatics revealed several products prominently featuring the patch, including Nike jerseys and hats for men and women.
Eagles fans are far and away the biggest consumers of Super Bowl gear in NFL history. Why stop now?
The Eagles will sell more merchandise in total than any other Super Bowl Champion according to Fanatics and this will be Fanatics’ second-best selling championship event only behind the Cubs’ World Series in 2016. Here’s a heat map of sales immediately following the game. pic.twitter.com/oMVWubvOWR— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 6, 2018
