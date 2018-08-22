More Sports:

August 22, 2018

Fanatics releases limited edition Eagles Super Bowl LII patch jerseys

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Apparel
Patch Apparel Eagles Source/Fanatics

Limited Edition Eagles Super Bowl LII patch jersey.

When the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles take the field at home against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 6, they'll be wearing a special patch to commemorate their victory in Super Bowl LII.

MORE EAGLESEagles coach Doug Pederson rejected doubter Mike Lombardi as book co-author

Fans can now purchase these limited edition jerseys for themselves to add to their collection of Super Bowl memorabilia.

On Wednesday, apparel company Fanatics revealed several products prominently featuring the patch, including Nike jerseys and hats for men and women.

Fanatics Patch Collection EaglesSource/Fanatics

Fanatics limited edition Eagles Super Bowl LII collection.

Just about every key player on the championship team is represented in the collection, from Fletcher Cox and Cory Clement to Brandon Graham, Zach Ertz, Nick Foles and Jason Kelce.

Foles Patch EaglesSource/Fanatics

Limited edition Eagles Super Bowl LII patch jersey.

The jerseys retail for $119.99 and are 100 percent recycled polyester with mesh side panels.

Eagles fans are far and away the biggest consumers of Super Bowl gear in NFL history. Why stop now?

You can browse the full Fanatics collection here.

Follow Michael & PhillyVoice on Twitter @mtanen88 | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Michael's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles Apparel Philadelphia Fashion Jerseys Clothing Super Bowl Lii NFL

Just In

Must Read

Health Stories

The Monthly Migraine: My 'migraine' piercing
08212018_monthly_migraine

Airplanes

Post Malone's plane makes emergency landing after errant New Jersey takeoff
Post Malone

Celebrities

Kevin Hart told Trump to 'suck it' at the VMAs, president's supporters call for boycott
Kevin Hart

Politics

Pa. GOP candidate Scott Wagner: 'Russians are going to help me with Tom Wolf'
Scott Wagner

Eagles

Eagles 53-man roster projection, before the 'dress rehearsal game'
081918DougPederson

Eagles

Who's likely playing (and who likely isn't) in the Eagles' preseason game against the Browns
Carroll - Eagles Public Practice Josh Adams

Escapes

Limited - Guided Adventure to Antarctica

$6599 -- 14-Night Guided Adventure to Antarctica w/Buenos Aires Stay
Limited - Croatia

$1349 -- Croatia & Slovenia 4-Star Vacation: 9 Nights w/Flights
Limited - Israel Jerusalem

$1699 -- Explore Israel: 8-Night Guided Tour w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.