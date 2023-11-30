Philadelphia's annual all-holiday parade returns to Market Street on Saturday

Philly's third annual holiday parade will bring marching bands, floats and dance groups to Center City this weekend.

On Saturday, Dec. 2, the parade kicks off at 5 p.m. on East Market Street. The event, which debuted in 2021, celebrates all winter holidays, including Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa and the Chinese New Year.



From the weather forecast to the best parade-watching locations, here's what to know about this year's holiday parade:

Parade route

The parade route begins at Second and Market streets and heads west on Market Street toward City Hall, where it turns right turn onto Juniper Street, then immediately left turn onto John F. Kennedy Boulevard and right again onto North Broad Street. The parade ends at Broad and Arch streets.



How and where to watch

You can watch the parade from any point along Market Street, but there are three designated viewing areas:

• Fifth and Market streets: At the Faith & Liberty Discovery Center Cheer Zone, bleacher seating will be available and bracelets will be given to guests.

• 11th and Market streets: At the East Market Cheer Zone, bleacher seating will be available. The East Market shopping center (1100 Market St.) also will host a watch party and after-party from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with live performers and a hot chocolate bar.

• City Hall: At the Wawa Cheer Zone, there will be complimentary hot chocolate and coffee.



Those who can't make it to Market Street on Saturday evening can watch a live stream of the parade on the 6ABC website

Parade participants The parade will feature holiday-themed floats, including a Santa Claus float. There also will be marching bands and musical performers, plus groups from schools, military units and other local organizations. Philadelphia police and fire departments will be in the parade, and SEPTA will dispatch holiday-decorated buses. Weather forecast Parade-goers may want to grab their coats and umbrellas, just in case. The forecast for Philadelphia from the National Weather Service predicts that Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 53 degrees and a low of 46 degrees. There is a 30% chance of rain at night.

Road closures, parking restrictions and detours

Traffic delays can be expected during Saturday's parade, and the city advises motorists and cyclists to use alternate routes to avoid the parade area.

There are several road closures, parking restrictions and detours that will take effect on Saturday. The roads will be reopened as they are serviced and cleaned. All event-related road closures are expected to be lifted no later than 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The following streets will be closed on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the parade begins:

• Second Street from Chestnut Street to Arch Street

• Chestnut Street/Market Street Viaduct from Front Street to Market Street

• Market Street from Third Street to Front Street

The following street will be closed beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday:



• Front Street from Walnut Street to Market Street



The following streets will be closed from 4:30 p.m. until the end of the parade:



• Market Street from Front Street to City Hall

• Third through 11th Streets will be closed between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

• 12th Street from Vine Street to Chestnut Street

• 13th Street from Vine Street to Market Street

• Arch Street from 13th Street to Broad Street

• Race Street from Broad Street to 13th Street

• John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Market Street to 15th Street

• North Broad Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Vine Street

• City Hall area from South Broad Street to East Market Street

• South Broad Street (east side) from Chestnut Street to City Hall

On Saturday, these streets will be “Temporary No Parking” zones from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both sides of the street:

• Second Street from Chestnut Street to Arch Street

• Chestnut Street/Market Street Viaduct from Front Street to Market Street

• Front Street from Dock Street to Market Street

The following streets will be posted as “Temporary No Parking” zones from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.:

• North Broad Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Vine Street

• John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Juniper Street to North Broad Street

• Arch Street from North Broad Street to 13th Street

• Race Street from North Broad Street to 13th Street

• Market Street from Front Street to Juniper Street

• Juniper Street from Market Street to John F. Kennedy Boulevard

• East Penn Square from South Broad Street to Market Street

• Broad Street from Chestnut Street to City Hall (east side)

These SEPTA bus detours will go into effect on Saturday: