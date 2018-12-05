More News:

December 05, 2018

Philadelphia buys land to develop air cargo facility at airport

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Commerce
Philadelphia International Airport PHL MyReference/Wikipedia Commons

Philadelphia International Airport.

Philadelphia will move forward with plans to build an air cargo facility in the coming years with the purchase of another parcel near the large tract it acquired at the start of 2018.

The 15-acre purchase, currently under review by City Council, adds to the 135-acre Henderson tract Philadelphia bought for $54.5 million in January, according to the Delaware County Daily Times.

Advancement on the project will require passing several compliance hurdles, from a federal environmental review to wetlands mitigation and procurement, an airport spokesperson said.

Officials expect the cargo facility could take about three years to become operational.

Philadelphia is looking to gain a greater share of the growing regional demand for air cargo transport, most of which goes through New York, Newark, Baltimore and Washington, D.C. Philadelphia currently accounts for just nine percent of that market, an airport-commissioned study found.

International e-commerce and the transport of time- and temperature-sensitive goods, such as pharmaceuticals, are expected to drive continued demand for air cargo in the coming years, the International Air Transport Association projects.

The acquisition of land is intended not only for the new facility but to provide airfield and highway access to cargo and logistics companies expected to build up Philadelphia's capacity.

Both land purchases come from Tinicum Township, where the late real estate developer Wilbur C. Henderson held parcels that have since become part of the airport's expansion.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Commerce Philadelphia Trade Philadelphia International Airport Development PHL

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Live updates: Bumgarner, Keuchel and the latest Phillies trade rumors and free agency news
120518_Dallas-Keuchel_usat

Holidays

Tinsel, Center City's Christmas pop-up bar, is back with snow globe drinks and a Santa throne
Tinsel PopUp Bar

Healthy Eating

Why people become vegans: The history, sex and science of a meatless existence
11202018_vegan_vegetables_Pexels

Sixers

Sifting through the facts of Markelle Fultz's thoracic outlet syndrome diagnosis
033118-MarkelleFultz-USAToday

Health Stories

The woman who 'looked like a broken action figure' continues healing after near-death accident
Laura Brooks

Filming

No, someone didn’t crash a car into Rittenhouse Square on Tuesday
Rittenhouse fake crash

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 112718 - 237-47-S-18th-St-10A

The Barclay. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Rittenhouse Square views, 2,338 SF. $7,750
Allan Domb - 112718 - 2031-Locust-St-602

The Carlyle. 2 bedrooms + den, 3 bathrooms, completely renovated. 1,367 SF. $2,950
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved