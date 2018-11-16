Spirit Airlines is offering really cheap direct flights to New Orleans from PHL next year

Ahead of the new year, budget airline Spirit is announcing some new routes for 2019, including a nonstop flight from Philadelphia International Airport to New Orleans that could cost less than $200 round-trip.



Beginning May 2, 2019, flights to Louis Armstrong International Airport from PHL will run four times a week on a seasonal schedule.

The new offerings expand Spirit's nonstop service in New Orleans to about 17 flights a day, to 20 cities. The carrier also announced this week a new direct flight from New Orleans to Denver and Austin, beginning in 2019.

Earlier this year Spirit also began flights to New Orleans from Atlantic City, which runs year-round (in case you're trying to make it there for Mardi Gras, which falls on March 5 next year).

Round-trip flights from Atlantic City to New Orleans on Spirit can run as low as $131. A flight search on Friday afternoon priced Spirit's upcoming flights from PHL as low as $151. The most expensive flights, depending on the day of the week, were about $255.

The flight from Philadelphia to New Orleans take just a little more than three hours.

Because Spirit is a low-cost carrier, passengers should expect to fork over some extra fees if there are particular features you prefer, including checked baggage, seat selection, shortcut boarding, or flight flexibility.

