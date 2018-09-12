More News:

September 12, 2018

Frontier Airlines adds cheap flight from Philly to Jamaica

The introductory fare starts as low as $39 each way

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Carroll - Frontier Airlines airplane Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A Frontier Airlines plane lands at the Philadelphia International Airport.

Budget airline Frontier will soon make it easier for Philadelphia travelers to plan an affordable trip to Jamaica.

The airline announced Wednesday that it will provide a new route from Philadelphia International Airport to Montego Bay beginning in February 2019.

Introductory fares, on sale as of Wednesday morning, start as low as $39 each way.

The Philadelphia-to-Jamaica flights will run on Thursdays and Sundays, departing PHL at 6 a.m. and arriving in Montego Bay at 9:56 pm. The return flight leaves Montego Bay at 10:56 a.m. and reaches PHL at 2:40 p.m.

Frontier debuted the new route along with five others that will start later this year or early next year.

“We continue to find new ways to deliver on our mission to make air travel more affordable for America,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines. 

“These new routes will provide more people the opportunity to travel to warm weather destinations this winter than ever before and we look forward to them having a chance to experience our unique brand of Low Fares Done Right.”

For nonstop travel, fares must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. EST on Sept. 14.

Frontier now serves 103 cities and 44 states, including at least 24 out of Philadelphia with several added in the past two years.

