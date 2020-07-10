More Culture:

July 10, 2020

Philadelphia Magic Gardens reopens and now requires tickets be purchased online in advance

By Allie Miller
Magic Gardens Social Distancing
magic gardens open philadelphia Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia's Magic Gardens has reopened to the public. Visitors must purchase tickets in advance; capacity is limited; and masks must be worn by all visitors older than 5.

One of the city's most instagrammable spots, the Philadelphia Magic Gardens, has reopened with safety guidelines in place to protect guests and staff from the spread of the coronavirus.

After several preview days on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, the immersive exhibit at 1020 South St. is open for general admission beginning Friday, the nonprofit organization behind the arts installation announced this week. As part of the Magic Garden's safety protocols, tickets must be reserved online in advance. 

They can be purchased hereTickets for non-members are $15 for adults; $12 for students and seniors; and $8 for children ages 6-12. Children 5 years old and younger get in free.

Also, masks are required for all visitors older than 5, and guests should maintain 6 feet of social distance from people outside their groups. 

Guests are advised to utilize handwashing stations and refrain from touching the art, which is a long-standing rule. Capacity in indoor spaces is limited to 10 people; one restroom will be closed and used exclusively for hand-washing, doors will be propped open to limit touch points and all tours are canceled.

Read the full rules list here.

Philadelphia's Magic Gardens is a tourist attraction and city oddity created by artist Isaiah Zagar, who began building the space in the 90's. His work, made of recycled materials like colorful ceramic tiles and bottles, opened to the public in 2008 under nonprofit leadership. The display is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Tuesday.

