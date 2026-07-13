Visit the Philadelphia Museum of Art for free today

The Philadelphia Museum of Art is opening its doors for free today as part of Philadelphia's MLB All-Star Week celebration.

Citizens is sponsoring the one-day event on Monday, July 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., giving visitors a chance to explore the museum while taking a break from the All-Star festivities around the city.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., visitors can stop by the museum's Pop Up Studio: Delectable Displays to create colorful dessert arrangements from beeswax inspired by the 19th-century tradition of parlor arts.

Outside on the Rocky Steps, the focus shifts to baseball. Phillies alumnus John Kruk will make a special appearance, and visitors can create custom baseball cards, test their arm at speed pitch challenges, snap photos and enjoy live entertainment, giveaways and snacks.

The event also features Guinness World Record-holding card stacker Bryan Berg, who will display a baseball glove sculpture made entirely from Citizens credit cards.

Free Admission at PMA

Monday, July 13 | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Philadelphia Museum of Art

2600 Benjamin Franklin Pky

Philadelphia, PA 19130

Free admission

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