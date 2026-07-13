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July 13, 2026

Visit the Philadelphia Museum of Art for free today

The one-day event, sponsored by Citizens, includes baseball-themed activities, a special appearance by John Kruk and family-friendly fun.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Museums MLB All-Star Game
Philadelphia Museum of Art MLB All Star Week Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia Museum of Art is offering free admission Monday, July 13, as part of Philadelphia's MLB All-Star Week celebration.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art is opening its doors for free today as part of Philadelphia's MLB All-Star Week celebration.

Citizens is sponsoring the one-day event on Monday, July 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., giving visitors a chance to explore the museum while taking a break from the All-Star festivities around the city.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., visitors can stop by the museum's Pop Up Studio: Delectable Displays to create colorful dessert arrangements from beeswax inspired by the 19th-century tradition of parlor arts.

Outside on the Rocky Steps, the focus shifts to baseball. Phillies alumnus John Kruk will make a special appearance, and visitors can create custom baseball cards, test their arm at speed pitch challenges, snap photos and enjoy live entertainment, giveaways and snacks.

The event also features Guinness World Record-holding card stacker Bryan Berg, who will display a baseball glove sculpture made entirely from Citizens credit cards.

Free Admission at PMA

Monday, July 13 | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Philadelphia Museum of Art
2600 Benjamin Franklin Pky
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Free admission

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

 

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