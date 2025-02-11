Police seek people who took down traffic light poles in Center City during Super Bowl celebrations

Philadelphia police are seeking the people responsible for tearing down Center City traffic light poles during the celebrations that took place following the Eagles' Super Bowl victory.

On Sunday night, when thousands took to the streets, three poles located at Juniper and Market streets were taken down by a "large group of people" and "damaged beyond repair," police said Tuesday. No injuries were reported.

In an effort to find the people responsible for the vandalism, police posted a Youtube video containing videos and photos highlighting at least 21 suspects. The footage shows a group pushing over a traffic light and kicking it. People are also shown walking through the streets carrying light poles that had been taken down. Another video shows a person that had climbed on top of one of the traffic lights.

Police advise anyone who sees the suspects to not approach them and to instead call 911 immediately. People can also submit a tip online or by calling 215-686-8477. Anyone with information about the crime or suspects can also contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093.

The full video can be found below:

The fans who downed the light poles were not the only troublemakers Sunday night in the city. Philadelphia police on Monday reported nine people were arrested, including five for assaulting officers. Authorities also reported a sixth assault of an officer, but that case remains under investigation. Among the other four arrests, two were for aggravated assault, one was for reckless endangerment and two were for disorderly conduct. Police also issued 29 citations for less serious disorderly conduct offenses.

There were eight other incidents of vandalism, and half involved trucks owned by the Philadelphia Department of Streets. Four Center City businesses on West Walnut Street were also vandalized. They were the Santander Bank, Free People store and Chase Bank on the 1600 block, and the Brooks Brothers store on the 1500 block.