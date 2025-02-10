Six police were assaulted during the Eagles' Super Bowl celebration in Center City

Among the thousands of people in the Philadelphia streets celebrating the Eagles' Super Bowl win on Sunday night into Monday morning, there were some troublemakers.

The Philadelphia police on Monday reported 9 people were arrested overnight, including five for assaulting officers. Authorities also reported a sixth assault of cop, but that case remains under investigation.

Among the other four arrests, two were for aggravated assault, one was for reckless endangerment and two were for disorderly conduct. Police also issued 29 citations for less serious disorderly conduct offenses.

There were eight incidents of vandalism, and half involved trucks owned by the Philadelphia Department of Streets. Police had strategically positioned the garbage trucks and dump trucks at intersections to block traffic and control crowds. Monday's report did not provide specifics about how the vehicles were damaged..

There also were four Center City businesses vandalized, all located on West Walnut Street. They were the Santander Bank, Free People store and Chase Bank on the 1600 block and the Brooks Brothers store on the 1500 block.

Police did not provide details about how the businesses were vandalized. A video posted to TikTok of the Super Bowl celebration aftermath in Philly shows several smashed windows.

Videos and photos on social media also showed light poles torn out of ground and being carried by crowds. Police said they did not have further information about those incidents on Monday.