Philly residents who took part in election demonstrations should self-isolate for two weeks, city health officials say

Anyone who participated in an election protest or celebration in Philly this past week is being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and get tested for COVID-19 within at least seven days.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is recommending that any resident who was recently in or near a large crowd of people, even if they wore a face mask, should stay away from others who are not in their respective household. If someone is required to be around others, he or she should practice social distancing and wear a face covering the entire time.

Demonstrations broke out across Center City last week as election votes were being counted at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

On Saturday, after several media outlets projected Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential race, residents took to the city’s streets and celebrated the election results.

The recent guidance outlined by Philly health officials comes as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the city.

Philly reported 1,772 new coronavirus infections on Monday, bringing the citywide total up to 48,896. There have been 1,889 deaths due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March.

"Make no mistake about it, this is a very dangerous period,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Tom Farley said. “This is possibly the worst period of the entire epidemic."

Farley implored residents to be careful and cautious, especially around members of their respective household.

"As much as we tend to worry about getting this infection from strangers who are out on the street, the greatest risks really are at home and with the people we trust,” Farley said.

Philadelphia has been identified by Pennsylvania health officials as an area currently experiencing substantial community spread of COVID-19.

Substantial-risk counties have an incidence rate of 100 or more cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of at least 10%. Philly currently has an incidence rate of 164.7 per 100,000 residents, according to statewide data.