November 07, 2020

Philadelphia reacts to election results, after Biden projected winner from Pennsylvania votes

Residents celebrated in-person and online, after the AP called the race in favor of the Democratic challenger

By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphians reacted to news that Democratic candidate Joe Biden had been declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election on Saturday, after winning Pennsylvania.

Philadelphians quickly reacted to the declaration of winner in the 2020 presidential election, as the Associated Press and several other media outlets said Biden was the projected winner Saturday. 

LATEST: Joe Biden's win in Pennsylvania propels him to presidency over Donald Trump

Some residents left their homes to celebrate out-of-doors and some decided to do so online, after ballots counted in Philadelphia granted Democratic challenger Joe Biden the remaining votes needed to win Pennsylvania and secure victory over President Donald Trump.

Thousands gathered at the Independence Mall in Philly, for a celebration organized by the Center for Popular Democracy Action.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, an outspoken critic of Trump, also attended the gathering and spoke at 1:30 p.m. 

Other Philadelphians met in West Philadelphia. Videos showed them cheering on a trolley passing along Baltimore Ave. shortly after noon Saturday. 

Downtown, a giant Eagle was paraded through the streets in the afternoon. 

More residents were also spotted gathering at city hall, honking their horns all over the city, and waving Eagles flags.

Other people took to Twitter to discuss the results, with Biden supporters showing their appreciation for Philadelphia and Pennsylvania. One person even suggested Gritty swear Biden in. 

Celebrities like Ava DuVernay also celebrated the win online. Philly celebs Meek Mill and Kevin Bacon also shared their support of the win.


