Philadelphia reacts to election results, after Biden projected winner from Pennsylvania votes

November 07, 2020
Philadelphians quickly reacted to the declaration of winner in the 2020 presidential election, as the Associated Press and several other media outlets said Biden was the projected winner Saturday.
Some residents left their homes to celebrate out-of-doors and some decided to do so online, after ballots counted in Philadelphia granted Democratic challenger Joe Biden the remaining votes needed to win Pennsylvania and secure victory over President Donald Trump.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, an outspoken critic of Trump, also attended the gathering and spoke at 1:30 p.m.
Other Philadelphians met in West Philadelphia. Videos showed them cheering on a trolley passing along Baltimore Ave. shortly after noon Saturday.
Thousands of people gathered in Independence Mall in Philadelphia, PA#HappeningNow pic.twitter.com/PsXmLUcE52— @SCOOTERCASTER (FNTV) (@ScooterCasterNY) November 7, 2020
hello from the most joyous trolley passing on baltimore ave in west philly pic.twitter.com/LszaQreReV— Juliana Feliciano Reyes (@juliana_f_reyes) November 7, 2020
Even the climate is celebrating. What a glorious day to celebrate trump’s downfall. #Election2020results #philly pic.twitter.com/AcyueEUNbL— Dr. Ameena Ghaffar-Kucher (@AmeenaGK) November 7, 2020
Downtown, a giant Eagle was paraded through the streets in the afternoon.
A giant Eagle is now making its way down the streets of Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/AQAn2XM1ew— Alex Holley (@AlexHolleyFOX29) November 7, 2020
Philly knows how to celebrate democracy! pic.twitter.com/qCkRM3O1U8— Warren Petrofsky (@petrofsk) November 7, 2020
The entire city of Philadelphia sounds like this! pic.twitter.com/d0iE4Fg8iG— Erin Bolles (@ErinABolles) November 7, 2020
Thank you, Philly 🦅 pic.twitter.com/AwWMUX1fFO— PadamPadamPadam (@PadamCubed) November 7, 2020
Other people took to Twitter to discuss the results, with Biden supporters showing their appreciation for Philadelphia and Pennsylvania. One person even suggested Gritty swear Biden in.
Since Philadelphia came to our rescue in the eleventh hour, Biden should be sworn in with a Bible held by Gritty. pic.twitter.com/LsAWTNwJQ2— Ryan "McLaffyTaffy" Capps (@McLaffyTaffy) November 7, 2020
I don’t have a Joe Biden T-shirt, but by God I’ve got one celebrating Philadelphia and Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/N9WtBBBEFB— Lee Nichols (@LeeMNichols) November 7, 2020
Philly be oss.... https://t.co/OKQjdp9fyR pic.twitter.com/fosM7JuTQN— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) November 7, 2020
From Philly, with love ♥️ *This video does not come with a hoagie, but by all means, please celebrate with one for me. pic.twitter.com/sfSz9szEX8— Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) November 7, 2020
