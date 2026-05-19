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May 19, 2026

Philadelphia Renaissance Faire will return to Fort Mifflin Memorial Day weekend

The three-day event will feature armored combat, live entertainment and 60-plus artisan vendors.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Entertainment Fairs
Armored Combat Worldwide Provided Courtesy/Armored Combat Worldwide

The Philadelphia Renaissance Faire will return to Fort Mifflin over Memorial Day weekend with armored combat matches, live entertainment, artisan vendors and interactive activities.

The Philadelphia Renaissance Faire will return to Fort Mifflin over Memorial Day weekend with armored combat, live entertainment, interactive activities and more than 60 artisan vendors.

The event, also known as Philly Faire, runs Saturday, May 23, through Monday, May 25, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

New additions this year include a daily costume contest with prizes for individual, group and children’s costumes, along with armored combat matches from Armored Combat Worldwide. The entertainment lineup also includes performances by Foxy Bard and Twig, juggling and comedy from Tohm Pace, appearances by Aria Oceansong and demonstrations from The Falconry Girl.

Guests also can take part in axe throwing, archery, javelin tossing and the “Fight the Knight” challenge at the event’s Proving Grounds area. On Memorial Day, Sean the Whipsy Rover will offer whip-cracking demonstrations and lessons.

Returning attractions include the A Zoo for You petting zoo. Food vendors will serve Renaissance faire staples including turkey legs, along with drinks and desserts. Mead producer Revolution Bees also will be among the vendors on-site.

Advance tickets are available online at PhillyFaire.com. Adult tickets cost $20, youth tickets for ages 5-15 cost $10, and children younger than 5 are admitted free. Discounted $15 tickets are available for veterans, active-duty military members, seniors 65 and older, and disabled guests. Tickets also will be sold at the gate if capacity allows.

Philadelphia Renaissance Faire

May 23-25 | 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily
Fort Mifflin
6400 Hog Island Rd.
Philadelphia, PA 19153

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Entertainment Fairs Fort Mifflin Reanaissance Faire

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