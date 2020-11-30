Philadelphia area under tornado watch as storms charge through region

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties that will remain in effect until 7 p.m. on Monday night.

The watch comes as a rainy storm system with powerful winds moves through the area, producing strong gusts up to 35 mph in Philadelphia.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible into Monday evening, especially along the I-95 corridor.

Minor flooding is possible across the region as additional rain may follow the heavy precipitation seen on Monday morning.

Windy conditions are expected to play a factor in the Philadelphia Eagles' game Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field.

Here's a look at the forecast for the rest of the week:

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. At night, partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Southwest wind around 10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph. At night, mostly clear with a low around 32.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. At night, mostly cloudy with a low around 36.

Friday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%. At night, a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 40%. At night, a chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.