More News:

November 16, 2024

Philly to roll out second trash pick up days starting December to combat illegal dumping

Twice-a-week collection services will begin in Center City and South Philly before an expansion in fall 2025.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Trash Collection
Philly trash days Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Twice-a-day trash collection will start Dec. 2 from Callowhill Street to Pattison Avenue between the Schuylkill Expressway (30th Street) and Delaware Avenue. Above, a file photo of Philly sanitation workers.

Parts of Center City and South Philly will have twice-a-week trash collection days starting next month as part of the city's larger efforts for cleaner streets.

The additional garbage pick-ups will begin Monday, Dec. 2 from Callowhill Street to Pattison Avenue between the Schuylkill Expressway (30th Street) and Delaware Avenue. The Department of Sanitation says that increasing frequency in densely populated communities should help combat illegal dumping.

MORE: Stadium workers would get wage increase, health care under new proposal by City Council

The program will expand in the fall of 2025, adding a second collection day to other parts of the city. Residents in the areas with twice-a-week pick-ups will have their additional collection day half a week after their first.

For example, those with a Monday trash day have another on Thursday. First collection days on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will result in second days on Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday, respectively. There will be no second pick-up days on holiday weeks.

The first collection day will take both trash and recycling, while the second will only pick up trash. Residents can leave out eight bags, four containers and two household compactable items (i.e. sofas and wrapped mattresses) per collection.

Throughout the rest of November, the city will host virtual community meetings to elaborate on the new program and answer questions. The remaining sessions will be on Nov. 18 at 11 a.m., Nov. 19 at 10 a.m., Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. and Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. People can join in through Zoom.

According to the Department of Sanitation, complaints about illegal dumping make up for most common calls to the city's 311 non-emergency hotline.

Mayor Cherelle Parker included an investment of $11 million over five years for twice-a-week trash collections in her budget proposal earlier this year. 

The city established an Office of Clean and Green Initiatives and carried out a citywide cleaning program for over 18,000 residential blocks in the summer. The Department of Sanitation also began allowing residents to set appointments for bulk trash pick-ups.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Trash Collection Philadelphia Sanitation Center City Garbage Trash

Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health - Lungs 1

Temple Health is leading the charge in early detection of lung and chest conditions
Limited - Light Up Capon Bridge by Cindy Twigg Photography.jpg

Hampshire County, WV: A magical holiday destination worth every mile

Just In

Must Read

Government

Stadium workers would get raises under City Council bill

Aramark workers prevailing wage

Sponsored

Regional consumers’ spending and saving habits remain flexible in challenging economy

Purchased - Person holding a receipt at the grocery store

Travel

Norwegian Cruise Line plans second ship in Philly for Caribbean voyages

Norwegian Pearl Philly

Sponsored

Eagles-Commanders Week 11 injury report, with analysis

111224BrianRobinson

Holiday

Chestnut Hill's Holiday Garden Railway to return early

Chestnut Hill holidays

Sixers

Report: Sixers' Tyrese Maxey to miss couple of weeks with hamstring injury

Tyrese-Maxey-Sixers-Clippers-11.6.24-NBA.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved