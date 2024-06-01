More News:

June 01, 2024

Philly 'Clean and Green' officials reveal 13-week neighborhood cleaning plan

The initiative aims to clear the streets of trash, illegal dumping, abandoned cars and graffiti from June 3 to Aug. 26.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Cleaning
Clean Green Philly Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker intends to fulfill one of her campaign promises of cleaning up the city streets. Parker established a Clean and Green Cabinet and an Office of Clean and Green Initiatives earlier in May to lead the effort.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and the newly established Office of Clean and Green Initiatives outlined an ambitious plan to sweep all neighborhoods of the city of trash through the summer.

A citywide block cleaning program will begin June 3 and last until Aug. 26. The program is designed to address chronic issues affecting Philly's streets, including litter, illegal dumping, graffiti, abandoned vehicles and vacant lots.

MORE: Philadelphia poised to make eviction diversion program permanent

Over the 13-week period, cleaning teams will work through each neighborhood to sanitize and tidy up every street. Different neighborhoods will be cleaned each week, starting with Frankford, Juniata, Harrowgate, Kensington, Richmond and Bridesburg on the week of June 3.

Philly residents can check when their neighborhood will get a clean sweep on a document detailing the plan.

"We’ve already begun cleaning neighborhood commercial corridors across the city, and now, Clean and Green will begin cleaning every residential block citywide," said Mayor Cherelle Parker in a Friday news release. "We’re going to deliver on our promise and end 'Filthadelphia' once and for all."

Participating in the "One Philly, United Citywide Cleaning and Greening Program" are more than a dozen government agencies, including the Department of Sanitation, Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, Philadelphia Parking Authority, Department of Streets and SEPTA.

Parker, along with Clean and Green Director Carlton Williams and multiple city officials, will present a media showcase for the program on Wednesday, June 5.

The city established the Office of Clean and Green Initiatives on May 17 to promote cross-department and intra-agency collaboration to address long-standing quality-of-life issues relating to waste. 

The comprehensive plan to clean the streets of Philly will be a major test for the new office, and for Parker herself, who made citywide cleaning a hallmark of her campaign for mayor.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Cleaning Philadelphia Cherelle Parker Sanitation

Videos

Featured

Limited - Manayunk 4

The Manayunk Arts Festival celebrates 35 years
Limited - Wells Fargo Center - Branded Exterior

Wells Fargo Center recognized as one of 'Best Venues 2024' by 'Front Office Sports'

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

With Pride, Roots Picnic and bike rides, here are this weekend's road closures
Philly Pride Road Closures 2

Sponsored

June 22-23: Manayunk Arts Festival
Limited - Manayunk 4

Children's Health

Girls are starting their periods earlier in life, and that may lead to adverse health issues later
Menstrual Cycle Study

Celebrities

Rob McElhenney spurns Utley for Harper in London Series promo
Phillies Always Sunny

Phillies

5 Phillies thoughts: Another Kyle Schwarber June heater could be on the way, platoon problems persist and more
Kyle Schwarber Giants 2024

Weekend

Roots Picnic, Shuckfest and other things to do this weekend
Weekend guide Roots

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved