State of the Union: Markus Anderson keeps Philly rolling with first MLS goal

Even shorthanded, the Philadelphia Union are still rolling, with help from a timely hero.

Back on the MLS schedule this past Saturday, but with several starters out participating in the Concacaf Gold Cup, Jesús Bueno scored the opener before the half, then 21-year-old Markus Anderson scored late into stoppage time to make for a 2-1 Union win over Charlotte at Subaru Park.

As a call-up from the Union II development club, Anderson's goal was the first of his career in Major League Soccer. It was a clutch one, too, as it pushed Philadelphia to its 10th consecutive game unbeaten in MLS play.

With Saturday's win, the Union left the pitch at 11-3-4 for an Eastern Conference and Supporters' Shield-leading 37 points in the standings.

They've been tearing through their 2025 slate so far, and have done it convincingly with an Eastern Conference-best plus-15-goal differential, which has been led heavily by star forward Tai Baribo's 13 goals (the most in MLS as of Sunday).

The Union will be down for a bit in the gear up to a three-game road trip that will take them into July.

It will start with Chicago at Soldier Field next Wednesday, June 25, and when it does, the Union will be looking to keep holding on to their spot atop the MLS hill.

