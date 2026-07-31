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July 31, 2026

Vintage watches and luxury brands will take center stage at Philadelphia Watch Trade Show

The two-day event Aug. 28-29 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center will give collectors and first-time buyers the chance to buy, sell and trade watches.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Shows Watches
janos-venczak-PHSpKHSvP6c-unsplash.jpg János Venczák/Unsplash

Vintage and modern watches will be featured during the Philadelphia Watch Trade Show on Aug. 28-29 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks.

Vintage watches, luxury brands and rare finds will be on display when the Philadelphia Watch Trade Show comes to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks on Aug. 28-29.

The two-day event brings together watch dealers, collectors and enthusiasts for a marketplace where attendees can buy, sell and trade watches while browsing everything from vintage classics and modern luxury timepieces to independent watch brands and accessories.

Whether you're an experienced collector or shopping for your first watch, the show offers something for a variety of budgets. Visitors can explore dealer tables, meet fellow collectors and bring watches from their own collections to sell or trade on the show floor.

In addition to wristwatches, attendees can browse pocket watches, clocks and accessories while learning more about collecting from dealers and watch enthusiasts.

The Philadelphia Watch Trade Show will be held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave. in Oaks. Show hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. General admission tickets are $11.44, including fees, and are available online.

Philadelphia Watch Trade Show

Aug. 28-29, 2026
Friday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center
100 Station Ave. 
Oaks, PA 19456
Free parking

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Shows Watches Oaks Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

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