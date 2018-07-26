More News:

July 26, 2018

Weekend weather: Mostly sunny skies, with threat of showers in some places

Here's the forecast for the city, beaches and mountains

By PhillyVoice staff
Here is this weekend's weather forecast for Philadelphia, the Jersey Shore and the Poconos. The forecasts are based on reports from the National Weather Service's data, and this page will be updated each week in advance of the weekend. For the latest weather in Philadelphia and elsewhere, visit weather.gov. The weather widgets in this article are powered by Dark Sky and always display the current weather conditions and latest forecasts.

Updated: 4:30 p.m., Thursday, July 26

PHILLY FORECAST

Friday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 90. 

Friday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 3 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. 

Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

SHORE FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. 

Friday night: Chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. 

Saturday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday night: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

POCONOS FORECAST

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. 

Friday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 60. 

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

