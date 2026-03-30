Philadelphia Wings announce they're ceasing operations

Philadelphia won't have a professional lacrosse team after this season.

The Philadelphia Wings announced Monday that they will cease operations "under the Comcast Spectacor portfolio" following the 2025-2026 season, calling the move "not an easy decision to make." One of 14 teams in the National Lacrosse League, the Wings have two more games left and will not qualify for the postseason.

"Since the Wings' re-establishment in 2017 and return to the turf in 2018, the team has proudly carried on Philadelphia's rich lacrosse tradition at the highest level."

Here is their official statement from social media:

Wings players will look for opportunities elsewhere for next season.

The Wings, who play home games at Xfinity Mobile Arena, were reestablished in 2017 and began play again in 2018. They were one of the four original Eagle Pro Box Lacrosse League teams from the league's 1987 inception. After a relocation to Connecticut in 2014, the Wings came back to Philadelphia as an expansion franchise in 2017, with the new franchise taking the original Wings nickname, and played their first game in the 2018 season.

The Wings played at the Spectrum from 1987 to 1996 before returning to play at the Wells Fago Center, now called Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The Wings' six titles are the most in the league's combined history, but this year, the Wings are 4-12 and have the lowest winning percentage in the NLL. Their last home game is April 11 against the Las Vegas.

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