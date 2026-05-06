Philadelphia Zoo to host two-day family event this weekend

The Philadelphia Zoo will host a two-day event on Friday, May 8 and Saturday, May 9, with added programming across the zoo, including animal encounters and family activities.

The weekend also marks the public launch of “Remember the Future,” a new fundraising campaign supporting the zoo’s animal care, conservation and education programs, with some of the extra activities tied to that effort.

Programming runs during regular zoo hours, with wildlife chats, animal feedings and demonstrations happening throughout the day.

Saturday includes a daytime dance party at Bird Lake Plaza with music, games and prizes, along with a teddy bear clinic where kids can bring stuffed animals for a checkup with the zoo’s veterinary team.

Mascot appearances are also planned both days. Philadelphia Eagles mascot Swoop is scheduled to appear Friday, while Philadelphia 76ers mascot Franklin will be on-site Saturday.

Across both days, visitors can stop by wildlife chats and animal experiences, including talks across several exhibits. Feedings and training sessions will also take place in different areas of the zoo.

As part of the weekend, the zoo is aiming to raise $75,000 over 48 hours through on-site, online and text donations. Giveaways and raffle prizes will be offered, along with a one-of-a-kind animal photo for the first 100 donors who contribute $500 or more.

The event is included with regular zoo admission. Activities take place across the zoo, so visitors should check the daily schedule upon arrival.

“Remember the Future: The Campaign for Philadelphia Zoo”

May 8-9

Philadelphia Zoo

3400 W Girard Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19104

Included with zoo admission

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