More Culture:

September 24, 2019

Popular Callowhill concert venue PhilaMOCA shut down by L&I, raising money for reopening

A rezoning process has put the arts-and-music space on hold for weeks, if not months

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Concert Venue Fundraising
PhilaMOCA closed L&I Screenshot/Google Street View

PhilaMOCA, the popular art-and-concert space located just blocks from Union Transfer in Callowhill, was recently shut down by the city's Department of Licenses & Inspections because of rezoning

PhilaMOCA, the popular art-and-concert space located just blocks from Union Transfer in Callowhill, was recently shut down by the city's Department of Licenses & Inspections because of rezoning, the venue announced this week.

The venue is officially called the Philadelphia Mausoleum of Contemporary Art, and is popular among the local indie and DIY crowds for its intimate concert space. PhilaMOCA has also hosted countless movie screenings and art exhibits in its space.

L&I shut the venue down a couple weeks ago, according to The Key, because of an ongoing rezoning process which could take "several months".

In the meantime, PhilaMOCA is wasting no time preparing for a potential reopening. Director Eric Bresler launched a GoFundMe on Monday to raise reopening funds, which would go towards paying rent and utilities during the downtime; the money will also go towards improvements necessitated by the rezoning, such as electrical work, new fireproof curtains, new front doors, and a sprinkler system.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe had raised more than $16,000 towards its ultimate $20,000 goal.

"I am overwhelmed with the amount of support you have all shown thus far," Bresler wrote in an update Tuesday. "All I can give you is my sincerest gratitude and the promise that I will work as quickly as possible to get PhilaMOCA back on track."

Bresler said on the GoFundMe page that the city has been "nothing but helpful and supportive" during the process, despite the unpleasant nature of shutting a venue down for an indefinite period of time.

In terms of the events PhilaMOCA had already scheduled for late September and all of October, Bresler wrote that the venue has relocated more than two dozen events so far, and is planning on running a series of off-site fundraising events.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Concert Venue Fundraising Callowhill Philadelphia Concerts PhilaMOCA Live Music Music

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Should Kapler be back? And other random thoughts on the now-eliminated Phillies
Phillies-Kapler_092419_usat

Odd News

Viral CBS3 interview with apartment building fire 'hero' shades Eagles' Nelson Agholor
0923_CBS Agholor

Healthy Eating

Do pumpkin spice products have any nutritional value?
Pumpkin spice muffins

Eagles

What they're saying: How much trouble are Eagles in — and could a big trade put them back on track?
20922_Eagles_Lions_Jason_Kelce_Kate_Frese.jpg

Celebrities

James McAvoy defends Philly slang word 'jawn' in interview with Jessica Chastain
James McAvoy Philadelphia slang jawn

Food & Drink

Oktoberfest beer garden returns to Philadelphia Museum of Art
Oktoberfest at Philadelphia Museum of Art

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved