June 04, 2019

Phillies 2019 MLB Draft tracker, live chat, open thread

Phillies MLB
Bryson-Stott-Phillies-draft-UNLV_060419_USAT UNLV Photo Services/for PhillyVoice

Bryson Stott was the Phillies first round pick in 2019.

The Phillies took college shortstop Bryson Stott with their first-round pick, 14th overall to kick off the 2019 MLB Draft. The team will continue adding roughly 37 more players through Tuesday and Wednesday and we'll have you covered throughout the event.

While the vast majority of these players will wind up career minor leaguers, there's no telling when or how a player may impact the big league club. Just Tuesday morning, the Phillies announced they were calling up their 2017 first round pick, outfielder Adam Haseley to the majors (due to an injury to Andrew McCutchen). 

We'll list each of the Phillies selections just below throughout the remainder of the draft. You can also follow all the picks, news and other MLB rumors floating around (Madison Bumgarner on the move?) below in our live feed/open thread. 

• PHILLIES 2019 DRAFT PICKS •
by round

  1. Bryson Stott, SS, UNLV [HIGHLIGHTS]
  2. N/A (Compensation for Bryce Harper signing)
  3. Jamari Baylor, SS, Benedictine School (VA) [HIGHLIGHTS]
  4. Erik Miller, LHP, Stanford [HIGHLIGHTS]
  5.  
  6.  
  7.  
  8.  
  9.  
  10.  
  11.  
  12.  
  13.  
  14.  
  15.  
  16.  
  17.  
  18.  
  19.  
  20.  
  21.  
  22.  
  23.  
  24.  
  25.  
  26.  
  27.  
  28.  
  29.  
  30.  
  31.  
  32.  
  33.  
  34.  
  35.  
  36.  
  37.  
  38.  
  39.  
  40.  

Here's the live chat/open thread:

