Zack Wheeler, Jesús Luzardo, and the Phillies with the best All-Star cases so far

The Phillies arrived to their Memorial Day off day with the best record in the National League, and with All-Star voting suddenly around the corner.

Last year, the Phils had Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and Alec Bohm all starting in the infield and had eight representatives in total for the Midsummer Classic down in Arlington – although Ranger Suárez and Zack Wheeler ended up staying behind due to injury.

Which Phillies are putting together a case for this summer's All-Star Game in Atlanta? Here's a rundown of six of them...

Zack Wheeler

The ace at the top, Wheeler leads NL starters in innings pitched as of Monday morning with 70.2, is second in strikeouts with 88, fifth in ERA at 2.42, and first in WHIP at 0.88.

At 6-1 through 11 starts, the veteran right-hander is still throwing Cy Young-caliber stuff and has about as strong an argument as any right now to get his third career All-Star nod.

Jesús Luzardo

Quickly shaping up as one of the biggest steals of the offseason, Luzardo has continually pitched deep into his starts and has gutted out some clutch performances as he did on Sunday against the Athletics, despite a Phillies loss.

As of Monday, Luzardo's 2.15 ERA stands as the third-best among NL starters, and his three homers are in a three-way tie for the second fewest allowed.

The Phillies' rotation, on paper, was already strong before they made the trade with Miami for him in the winter, but since he's gotten to Philadelphia, the left-hander has made it so much better in way that was so much more than the club could've hoped for.

The rest of baseball, and its fans, should be taking notice.

Cristopher Sánchez

Sánchez's breakout 2024 got him a late All-Star nod as an injury replacement, and somewhat quietly, he's kept as an impactful left-hander for the Phillies with each passing turn on the bump.

The 28-year-old hit a bit of a snag with his last start this past weekend against the A's, but even so, he's 4-1, has a commendable 3.17 ERA, seems to keep finding new levels to reach, and if his sinker and changeup are really going, then he's racking up strikeouts in bunches.

He'll have an argument to go to a second straight All-Star Game if he can stay steady through the next few weeks or so, ideally as a direct part of the roster, but definitely as another injury replacement if not.

Kyle Schwarber

Schwarber's 18 home runs as of Monday is tied with Dodgers megastar Shohei Ohtani for the NL lead in home runs, and his .257/.398/.576 slash line, mostly hitting behind Bryce Harper, has been resulting in maybe the most well-rounded performance at the plate in the 32-year-old's career.

He's also kept as sharp an eye as ever with an NL second-best 41 walks, and just recently crushed his 300th career homer in a contract season with so many more to go.

The starting DH spot will be a tough draw if it comes down to winning a popularity contest over Ohtani, but even so, Schwarber continues to stand as one of the most dangerous hitters in baseball and should have a spot somewhere among the NL All-Stars at the rate he's going.

Bryce Harper

In a similar vein as Ohtani, Harper has an immediate edge in a fan vote just on star power alone.

He didn't have the greatest start to 2025, but through May so far, Harper is slashing .308/.375/.484 with three homers, seven doubles, and 17 runs batted in.

Still, that shaky opening month did put a bit of a gap between him and other prominent names like the Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, the Mets' Pete Alonso, and even old friend Rhys Hoskins over in Milwaukee with where things currently stand.

Trea Turner

Turner is batting a leading .310 among NL shortstops, and his 14 stolen bases also rank second in the position in the NL behind the Reds' Elly De La Cruz with 17.

Turner's 1.9 WAR (Wins Above Replacement) is the third-best mark among league shortstops as well.

There's a case for Turner to make it back to the All-Star Game, which would be his fourth time out, but it's going up against some other serious names in the Mets' Francisco Lindor, the Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo, and the Dodgers' Mookie Betts.

This year's All-Star Game is July 15, and fan voting typically opens up sometime in early June.

