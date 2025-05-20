After clubbing 300th HR, Phillies' Kyle Schwarber says, 'Lot more to come,' but ...

Whichever lens you view it through, Kyle Schwarber’s towering, 466-foot solo blast Monday night off the upper deck at Coors Field in Denver was equal parts majestic, historic and potentially costly.

Schwarber clubbed MLB’s third-longest homer this season in the ninth inning of a 9-3 Phillies win over the Rockies, only trailing two MLB MVPs in Mike Trout (484) and Aaron Judge (468).

He bashed a 3-2 delivery from left-hander Scott Anderson off the facade in right field for his only hit of the game, but a momentous one as he joined more elite company.

The “Schwar-bomb” was his 300th career dinger, making him the 11th active major leaguer to reach the 300-homer mark and the sixth to reach the plateau in a Phillies uniform, joining current teammate Bryce Harper along with former Phillies greats Mike Schmidt, Ryan Howard, and Chuck Klein. The other is Roy Sievers, who only played 331 games for the Phils from 1962-1964.

Sure, the moonshot came in the friendly mile-high confines of Coors Field, but there isn’t an altitude in the big leagues that this ball wouldn’t have reached in a hurry.

Check out this angle: Schwarber keeps adding to his Phillies prestige – and to his future contract. In the final year of the four-year deal he signed in 2022, Schwarber is second in the majors behind only Shohei Ohtani in homers (16) and 10th in RBIs with 37 knocked in. There's no question that his Phillies tenure has been the most productive stretch of his career, as he's closing in on bashing more homers in a Phillies uniform than he did in his first seven seasons combined with the Cubs, Red Sox and Nationals.

Finally out of the full-time leadoff spot, Schwarber also has a higher batting average (.257) and on-base percentage (.389) than his career averages, and way higher than his Phillies career averages of .224 and .348.

The 300th homer was also his longest since 2023.

"It's a cool milestone," Schwarber said (via MLB.com). "I think the biggest thing is there's a lot more to come."

Interesting point there by Schwarber: Will those "a lot more to come" actually come with the Phillies?

MORE: Checking in on Aidan Miller, Justin Crawford, other Phils prospects

As the home run and RBI totals grow, so does the question about his future with the club beyond 2025 and when – or if – the Phillies will move to extend Schwarber before the end of the season.

Schwarber's deal with the Phillies was for just under $20 million per year, which is now a steal given his importance to the lineup, his status among MLB's elite run-producers, and that his four years in Philadelphia have been by far his most productive.

The "Schwarberian" averaged almost 44 homers per season in his first three with the Phillies – including a MLB-leading 46 in 2022 – and is on pace for 55 this season. Prior to coming to the Phillies, Schwarber had never stroked more than 38 in a single season.

The Phillies have to consider how his future price tag might impact their payroll, and that Schwarber is really a designated hitter with limited usage in the outfield.

They have MLB's second-highest payroll in 2025, per Spotrac, and are slated to have the eighth-highest in 2026, with several nucleus players - Harper, Trea Turner, Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola – already tied into lucrative, long-term deals.

It should be noted that while Wheeler got his extension done in March of the final year of his deal, catcher J.T. Realmuto and Nola both got their extensions during the offseason, when they were free agents.

So even if Schwarber and the Phillies don't get an agreement done before the end of October, it won't necessarily mean Schwarber is bound for another team in 2026.

For now, sit back and enjoy the raw power.