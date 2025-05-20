Phillies prospect watch: Aidan Miller, Justin Crawford, other first rounders are raking right now

For may Phillies fans, even causal ones, the top prospects waiting in the wings in the organization's farm system have become household names.

Recent first-round picks ranging from Andrew Painter to Mick Abel to Aiden Miller to Justin Crawford are all seemingly very close to knocking on the door in South Philly — potentially helping the Phillies continue their recent wave of success into another era.

But expensive veterans have blocked any leaps to the majors yet, and with the current roster riddled with glaring holes in the bullpen and outfield, it is possible some of the franchise's blue chippers could be used as trade pieces as the team looks to expand its slim margin for the best record in the National League.

Regardless of the Phillies' eventual intentions for their best youngsters, playing well in the minors is a requirement for all of it.

Here's a check in on how the Phillies top-15 ranked prospects (according to MLB.com's top 30 list) have fared so far this season:

Who's hot?

Andrew Painter, SP (No. 1 prospect)

The Phils' top man got his first Triple-A win last week, tossing five scoreless innings with two runs allowed. He is expected to make his jump to the majors later this summer and hopefully never look back.

Aidan Miller, SS (No. 2)

Miller had a dreadful start to the season, hitting close to .200 for the first month in Double-A Reading. But he's turned it around over his last six games — all of which have seen the 20-year-old collect at least one hit. On May 16 he hit a homer and a double, and on May 17 he had a hit in both games of a doubleheader.

Justin Crawford, OF (No. 3)

Make that three-for-three right now for the Phillies, highlighted by Crawford, who is hitting .319 currently in Triple-A Lehigh Valley. If you want to knock the speedy 21-year-old outfielder for anything, it's a lack of power — just one home run and 14 RBI this season. He does have 14 stolen bases and a sturdy .380 on base percentage.

Eduardo Tait, C (No. 4)

If Tait can develop quickly enough to become J.T. Realmuto's heir, the Phillies would be quite pleased. But he has some work to do. At just 18, the Panamanian has hit in eight of his last 10 games — four of them multi-hit performances. A promotion to Double-A would be huge for the teenager if he keeps it up. He is hitting .273 with six homers and 21 RBI.

Mick Abel, SP (No. 8)

It would be hard to be hotter than Abel, who pitched six scoreless innings in his MLB debut this past weekend. He'll be back in the Triple-A rotation for a bit, but you can bet he'll be called upon if the Phillies need a starter again anytime soon.

Jean Cabrera, SP (No. 11)

Cabrera isn't a well-known prospect, but he's pitched well in Double-A. Two starts ago, he threw six scoreless innings, and his last start went 5.1 innings with four runs allowed. He has a 3.72 ERA over seven starts.

Aroon Escobar, IF (No. 13)

Escobar is just 20, but his bat could get him a promotion sooner than later. The Venezuelan product has hit eight homers in 33 games in Clearwater and is slashing .328/.429/.573

Who's not?

Dante Nori, OF (No. 6)

Last year's top pick is hitting .222 this season in Single-A, and has just two hits over his last seven games. There will be some adjusting to being a pro athlete for the lefty taken out of high school.

Griffin Burkholder, OF (No. 7)

Burkholder was last year's second-round pick, and like Nori he's struggling early in Clearwater, hitting .190 so far over his first 11 games.

Gabriel Rincones, OF (No. 10)

After a breakout performance in spring training, Rincones' bat cooled off when he got to Allentown. At 24, he is one of the older prospects in the farm system — but he is slumping, hitting just .234 over the first 38 games of the season.

Seth Johnson, RP (No. 12)

When the Phillies decided to call up Max Lazar instead of Johnson this week, it was clear the team lacked confidence in Johnson, the prospect picked up in the Gregory Soto trade last season. Johnson has a 4.03 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in Triple-A so far.

Bryan Rincon, SS (No. 14)

A late-round pick in 2023, Rincon hasn't yet found his hitter's touch in Single-A. He is hitting .165 for Jersey Shore right now.

Carson DeMartini, 3B (No. 15)

A fourth-round pick last year drafted for his power, DeMartini hasn't produced yet at Jersey Shore. He has one homer and a .246 batting average so far.

Who's hurt?

Moisés Chace, SP (No. 5)

After a decent start to 2025, Chace's season is over as he's getting Tommy John surgery.

Devin Saltiban, 2B (No. 9)

At just 20 and playing in Jersey Shore, a slow start turned into eight hits over the first four games in May. But the 2023 third rounder is currently on the injured list.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports