May 20, 2025

Phillies rumors: Club reached out to David Robertson in wake of José Alvarado suspension

The Phillies, in need of bullpen help, kicked the tires on the 40-year-old veteran right-hander, per a report.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Right-handed reliever David Robertson during the 2022 World Series.

The Phillies are at a greater need for bullpen help following José Alvarado's 80-game suspension, and at least immediately, have appeared to check in on a familiar face to gauge interest. 

The club reached out to veteran right-hander David Robertson, who has already been on two stints with the Phils in 2019 and 2022, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Talks were not reported to be serious, though, at least not yet. 

Wrote Feinsand:

Prior to the announcement of Alvarado’s suspension, a source said the Phillies reached out to free agent David Robertson, easily the best reliever left on the open market. No serious talks took place, the source said, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Phillies considered a reunion with the 40-year-old, who has had two previous stints in Philadelphia. [MLB.com]

Robertson, 40, made 68 appearances for the Texas Rangers last season, posting a 3-4 record, a 3.00 ERA, a 1.111 WHIP, and a 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings rate across 72.0 innings pitched. 

He was a free agent signing by the Phils in 2019, but Tommy John surgery shut him down quickly into that season and the 2020 COVID-shortened one that followed. 

He rejoined the Phils for the World Series run by way of a trade deadline deal with the Chicago Cubs, and made eight appearances that postseason. He allowed only a single run in the NLCS and struck out 11.

Up front, Robertson wouldn't be a replacement for Alvarado, but if he and the Phils can agree to terms on another reunion, it would buy them some time to look elsewhere on the market for that potential bigger swing that could. 

Alvarado is no longer eligible for the 2025 postseason because of his performance-enhancing substance violation. 

The MLB trade deadline is July 31.

MORE: Can the Phils solve their bullpen opening internally by converting a starter?

