May 16, 2025

Phillies prospect Moisés Chace headed for Tommy John surgery, Rob Thomson says

Chace, 21, was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles in a trade centered around Gregory Soto last summer.

By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Chace 5.16.25 Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images

Phillies manager Rob Thomson revealed some disappointing news about one of the team's top pitching prospects on Friday.

Phillies pitching prospect Moisés Chace will undergo Tommy John surgery, manager Rob Thomson told reporters on Friday afternoon.

Chace, 21, was acquired alongside fellow minor-league pitcher Seth Johnson from the Orioles at last year's trade deadline. The deal sent reliever Gregory Soto over to Baltimore. At first, Johnson appeared to be the prize of the deal, but it was Chace who quickly emerged as the more enticing arm. Chace quickly earned a promotion to Double-A Reading, where he had a strong close to 2024 that was powered by his excellent velocity.

2025 has been a whole different story for Chace, whose reasonable numbers have been outweighed by a noticeable downtick in velocity. He left his start early on Wednesday and was quickly placed on the injured list, but without a specific designation. Asked about Chace on Friday, Thomson said the three most feared words in pitching, and now the promising prospect has a long road ahead of him.

However, that was not the only important piece of pitching-related news shared by Thomson before Friday's series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates, as you'll see below...

MORE: Aaron Nola headed to IL, Mick Abel to make MLB debut

