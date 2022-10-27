Miller Lite to give out free beer at 19 bars to ring in Phillies-Astros World Series

Phillies fans are counting down to the start of the World Series on Friday night, when Game 1 against the Houston Astros will be played at Minute Maid Park.

Those who are deciding where to go to watch the game may be enticed by the offer of free beer at 19 bars in the Philadelphia area, that have partnered with Miller Lite.

The beer company's "Ring the Bell, It's Miller Time!" promotion begins at 7:03 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, an hour before start of the World Series. At each of the bars listed below, customers 21 and older can get one free 12-ounce Miller Lite.

Philadelphia

• Oscars' — 1524 Sansom St.

• Milkboy — 1100 Chestnut St.

• Kelliann's Bar & Grill — 1549 Spring Garden St.

• Mac's — 226 Market St.

• BAR — 1309 Sansom St.

• Franklin's — 3521 Bowman St.

• CJ & Eck's — 384 Shur's Lane

Bucks County

• Audubon Ale House and Sandy's Beef Ale — 2029 East Old Lincoln Road, Langhorne

• Crossroads — 2004 Hilltown Pike, Perkasie

• Station Tap House — 194 West Ashland St., Doylestown

• Gleason's — 6700 Mill Creek Road, Levittown

• York Street Grill — 544 York Road, Warminster

Chester County

• Appetites on Main — 286 Main St., Exton

• Timothy's Lionville — 120 Eagleview Blvd., Exton

• Ron's Original — 74 E. Uwchlan Ave., Exton

Montgomery County

• Screwball's — 216 West Bielder Road, King of Prussia

• Bucket's — 810 West Ave., Jenkintown

Delaware County

• Yard Pub — 300 West Chester Pike, Havertown