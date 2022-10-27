More Culture:

October 27, 2022

Miller Lite to give out free beer at 19 bars to ring in Phillies-Astros World Series

The Friday night promotion for Game 1 will take place at seven city bars and more in the Pennsylvania suburbs

Miller Lite is giving out free beer to Phillies fans at select bars in the region for Friday night's Game One of the World Series against the Houston Astros.

Phillies fans are counting down to the start of the World Series on Friday night, when Game 1 against the Houston Astros will be played at Minute Maid Park.

Those who are deciding where to go to watch the game may be enticed by the offer of free beer at 19 bars in the Philadelphia area, that have partnered with Miller Lite.

The beer company's "Ring the Bell, It's Miller Time!" promotion begins at 7:03 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, an hour before start of the World Series. At each of the bars listed below, customers 21 and older can get one free 12-ounce Miller Lite.

Philadelphia

• Oscars' — 1524 Sansom St.
• Milkboy — 1100 Chestnut St.
• Kelliann's Bar & Grill — 1549 Spring Garden St.
• Mac's — 226 Market St.
• BAR — 1309 Sansom St.
• Franklin's — 3521 Bowman St.
• CJ & Eck's — 384 Shur's Lane

Bucks County

• Audubon Ale House and Sandy's Beef Ale — 2029 East Old Lincoln Road, Langhorne
Crossroads — 2004 Hilltown Pike, Perkasie
Station Tap House — 194 West Ashland St., Doylestown
Gleason's — 6700 Mill Creek Road, Levittown
York Street Grill — 544 York Road, Warminster

Chester County

• Appetites on Main — 286 Main St., Exton
Timothy's Lionville — 120 Eagleview Blvd., Exton
Ron's Original — 74 E. Uwchlan Ave., Exton

Montgomery County

• Screwball's — 216 West Bielder Road, King of Prussia
• Bucket's — 810 West Ave., Jenkintown

Delaware County

• Yard Pub — 300 West Chester Pike, Havertown
