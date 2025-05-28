Rain postpones Phillies-Braves, doubleheader set for Thursday

The Phillies' Wednesday night home game against the Braves has been rained out.

The two clubs will play a doubleheader on Thrusday at Citizens Bank Park to complete the three-game series.

Game 1 will start at 1:05 p.m., the Phillies announced, with Game 2 sticking to its originally scheduled time of 6:45 p.m.

From the Phillies:

Right-hander Zack Wheeler will start the early game on Thursday for the Phils, and left-hander Cristopher Sánchez will take the mound for the night cap, per The Philadelphia Inquirer's Scott Lauber

Wheeler's turn in the rotation was due up Wednesday night before the steady rainfall throughout Philadelphia said otherwise.

The Phillies won the series opener Tuesday night, 2-0, behind six shutout innings from Ranger Suárez and some timely plate discipline – though with the loss of Bryce Harper, who was struck in the elbow by a Spencer Strider fastball in the first inning.

The win added on to the Phils' NL-best record at 35-19, and they'll be looking to keep their momentum going against a division rival when they pick back up on Thursday with clearer skies.

