Rain postpones Phillies-Braves, doubleheader set for Thursday

May 28, 2025
The Phillies' Wednesday night home game against the Braves has been rained out.
The two clubs will play a doubleheader on Thrusday at Citizens Bank Park to complete the three-game series.
Game 1 will start at 1:05 p.m., the Phillies announced, with Game 2 sticking to its originally scheduled time of 6:45 p.m.
From the Phillies:
Due to inclement weather, tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Atlanta Braves has been postponed.— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 28, 2025
Visit https://t.co/eaC6Z32J64 for more info. pic.twitter.com/pFHbwUewYB
Wheeler's turn in the rotation was due up Wednesday night before the steady rainfall throughout Philadelphia said otherwise.
The Phillies won the series opener Tuesday night, 2-0, behind six shutout innings from Ranger Suárez and some timely plate discipline – though with the loss of Bryce Harper, who was struck in the elbow by a Spencer Strider fastball in the first inning.
The win added on to the Phils' NL-best record at 35-19, and they'll be looking to keep their momentum going against a division rival when they pick back up on Thursday with clearer skies.
MORE: The Phillies can play small ball. They'll need to when it matters most.
Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick
Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports