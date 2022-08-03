More Sports:

August 03, 2022

Bryce Harper is throwing again

A return to right field for Harper isn't out if the question. He's throwing again after having the pins in his thumb removed.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Bryce-Harper-Phillies-at-Dodgers-May-2022.jpg Jonathan Hui/USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper in the Phillies dugout.

Bryce Harper may not be looking to just get back into the Phillies' lineup, a return to right field could be in the cards too.

Per the Inquirer's Scott Lauber, Harper has resumed his throwing program after having the pins removed from his surgically repaired left thumb on Monday. He's having light catches from about 55-60 feet on top of beginning to take swings again, which is good news for the reigning NL MVP's recovery and hopeful return, along with the Phils' postseason hopes.

“There’s no guarantee of that, but we’re hoping that that’s how it plays out,” interim manager Rob Thomson told Lauber before Wednesday's game down in Atlanta. “We’ll work that throwing program, progress him out to where he can throw 100% — or close to it — and then we can get him out there.”

Harper was taken out of right field in May and kept in the lineup exclusively as a designated hitter after suffering a small UCL tear in his right arm. Throwing wasn't going to be an option for a while, but he could still swing a bat and was as impactful as ever in doing so.

Slashing .318 with a .984 OPS, 15 home runs, 21 doubles, and 48 RBIs, Harper was one of baseball's most effective hitters and largely kept the Phillies in the postseason picture before a Blake Snell pitch caught him inside and broke his thumb back on June 25. 

The Phillies have managed in the time since, standing at 55-48 with a hold of the third NL Wild Card spot heading into Wednesday's game against the Braves, and brought in some reinforcements through the trade deadline with Edmundo Sosa, Brandon Marsh, Noah Syndergaard, and David Robertson. Jean Segura is on the cusp of returning too

But the Phils can absolutely use, and probably need Harper in a playoff push, especially if he's cleared to play the outfield again.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Rob Thomson NL Wild Card Bryce Harper

Videos

Featured

Limited - Live! Casino - Legendary Ladies

'Legends in Concert: Legendary Ladies' debuts at Live! Casino & Hotel on August 4 & 5
Purchased - A doctor confronts a smiling senior

Clinical study for early Alzheimer’s disease seeking volunteers

Just In

Must Read

Crime

South Jersey mom convicted of murder in death of her 17-month-old son
New Jersey mom murder conviction

Sponsored

How to lower your risk of developing kidney stones
Purchased - man holding his hand behind his back

Healthy Eating

Green tea supplements provide many benefits, including improved metabolic health, research shows
Green tea extract

Eagles

Eagles quotables: The best of training camp so far
Darius-Slay-Eagles-training-camp_072722_253.jpg

Food & Drink

Rival brewer claims Cape May Brewing Co. violated his trademark for 'Shore Tea'
Shore Tea Wawa Lawsuit

Nature

Butterfly festivals to celebrate, conserve the newly endangered monarch
Monarch Butterfly festivals

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved