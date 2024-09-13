City approves Phillies' plan to expand New Era team store at Citizens Bank Park

As one of MLB's top-ranked teams for attendance, the Phillies want to do something about the cramped space inside the New Era team store at Citizens Bank Park. The shop has been so busy in recent years that the Phillies opened up a tented area outside to handle crowds of customers.

This week, the team received approval from the Philadelphia Art Commission to move forward with a plan that will expand the size of the team store. The shop is at the corner of Pattison Avenue and Citizens Bank Way, next to the third base gate. Review and approval by the art commission is required for such renovations because the land is city-owned and leased to the team.

MORE: Meetinghouse, My Loup named to Bon Appétit's best new restaurants list



The Phillies' plan calls for adding more than 3,500 square feet of floor space to the shop. The expansion project will include creating another 3,500 square feet for storage space in the main concourse and on the suite level above the shop. The team hopes to complete the work during the nest two offseasons.

At a meeting with the art commission on Wednesday, team officials said the expansion will utilize part of an existing landscaped area in front of the store. The team also will convert unused space inside the ballpark to make the shop larger. Project renderings show the renovated space would match the current facade of the team store using a similar canopy roof design and pink masonry.

Provided Image/Ewing Cole The team store renovation would require the removal trees outside the stadium, but the Phillies plan to include other landscaping as part of the redesigned entrance area at the third base gate.

Provided Image/Ewing Cole Another rendering shows the Phillies' proposed expansion of the New Era team store at Citizens Bank Park.

During the team's presentation to the art commission, the Phillies said they'll need to remove six trees from the plaza outside the shop and replace them with new landscaping. Team officials said the goal is to make the store more visible by using low-lying plants. Members of the art commission approved the project on condition that the Phillies look for ways to plant more trees and create shaded areas around the shop.



The Phillies told the art commission their philosophy for the ballpark has changed since it opened in 2004. Although Citizens Bank Park was designed to help fans get off the street and into their seats as soon as possible, there has been a growing emphasis on finding ways to engage fans in areas surrounding the ballpark.

On the other side of the third base gate, the Phillies said they created the Pass & Stow pub and installed a wooden pergola with shaded seating to give fans places to relax. Team officials told the art commission they will explore ways they can tweak the design to address the comments they received, although such adjustments are not required.

The Phillies did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the team store expansion.

Planning documents submitted to the city list Ewing Cole as the project architect and Pennoni Associates as the civil engineer.

The New Era team store stocks a mix of jerseys, hats, Phillies-branded souvenirs and other fan apparel. Plans to expand the space come as Citizens Bank Park prepares to host the 2026 MLB All-Star Game, which is expected to bring in fans from around the United States and will have its own line of merchandise.

Recent upgrades at Citizens Bank Park include last year's installation of the PhanaVision video board, which replaced a much smaller screen that had been there since the ballpark opened. Before the start of this season, the team also installed a new outfield scoreboard.

The Phillies rank third in home attendance the year, averaging 41,398 people per game. Only the Los Angeles Dodgers (48,403) and New York Yankees (41,816) average more fans in their ballparks.

Earlier this year, the Phillies announced they are joining Comcast Spectacor in a long-term development plan to add amenities to the Sports Complex in South Philadelphia. The $2.5 billion master plan calls for new restaurants, stores, fan plazas, a concert venue, a hotel and future residential development.