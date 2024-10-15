More Sports:

October 15, 2024

4 Phillies named Glove Glove Award finalists

Bryce Harper, Brandon Marsh, Bryson Stott and Zack Wheeler have all been named National League Gold Glove Award finalists.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Bryce Harper Gold Glove Finalist Michael McLoone/USA Today Sports

Bryce Harper has turned into an excellent defensive first baseman.

While the Phillies bailed out of the MLB postseason entirely too quickly, some hardware could be rolling in for the Phillies.

On Tuesday, Major League Baseball announced the finalists for the Gold Glove Awards in both the American and National Leagues. Three players at every position were named finalists in each respective league. Four Phillies cracked the list:

Zack Wheeler: pitcher

Bryce Harper: first base

Bryson Stott: second base

Brandon Marsh: left field

Wheeler is the reigning NL pitcher Gold Glove recipient. Harper's transformation into a stellar defensive first baseman has been remarkable. Stott was fantastic in the field. Marsh is a more than capable defender in center and that glove plays even better in left.

A Phillies player winning one or multiple Gold Gloves will be absolutely no consolation to fans still reeling from a playoff flameout, but, hey, it still may be deserved either way.

