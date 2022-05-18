Phillies injury updates: Why is Bryce Harper out? When will Mickey Moniak return?

The Phillies have been major beneficiaries of the newly implemented universal DH, with Bryce Harper positively raking in the spot — relegated to hitting duties due to an injury in his elbow.

Say what you want about Harper, but he's in the Joel Embiid mold, playing through injuries and putting winning first, sometimes ahead of personal well-being. However, the injury caught up to him earlier this week, when he missed the series finale in Los Angeles before a day off, and missing the Padres opener.

Harper got an injection of platelet-rich plasma, which is meant to treat a small tear in the ulnar collateral ligament of his right elbow, the ailment that has left him unable to play in right field for the last few weeks.

The reigning NL MVP will likely need to miss at least one more game before hopefully returning Thursday, and could be stuck at the DH spot for at least four more weeks as he waits for the elbow to heal so he can get back to full strength in the field.

Harper joins a list of a few other key players currently sidelined.

Player Injury Earliest return Bryce Harper Elbow May 19 Didi Gregorius Knee May 22 Mickey Moniak Hand May 20 Ryan Sheriff Shoulder June 7 Sam Coonrod Shoulder June 7 JoJo Romero Elbow June 7





Didi Gregorius is the other starting position player who should be back this week, with the shortstop's knee issue apparently in the rearview. Manager Joe Girardi previously said he could return for the Padres series and that announcement could come sometime today or tomorrow. His return could displace Bryson Stott again, who got his second call to the majors to help fill in for the veteran.

Finally, an update on Mickey Moniak, the Phillies former first overall pick who had a breakout spring — earning an everyday roster spot. The left-handed hitter appears to be nearing a return and could find his way to start in centerfield sometime soon, but it doesn't sound like it is imminent. Girardi told reporters that he is hitting a little and feeling good, but has not received a rehab assignment yet. He might be a week or more away.

The Phillies continue their three-game set with San Diego Wednesday evening.

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports