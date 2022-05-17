More Sports:

May 17, 2022

A.J. Nola, Aaron's and Austin's father, reps both his sons for Phillies-Padres series

Aaron Nola's brother, Austin, is in town with the Padres this week, but the two are unlikely to face off

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Aaron-Nola-Phillies-Dodgers-May-2022.jpg Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Nola pitches against the Dodgers out in Los Angeles on May 15, 2022.

The San Diego Padres are in town. So is the Nola family.

Catcher Austin Nola is expected to bat eighth for the Padres Tuesday night. His younger brother, Aaron, probably won't be pitching to him this series after throwing seven innings in Sunday's loss against the Dodgers out in Los Angeles.

Their father, A.J. Nola? Probably just hoping both teams have a good time.

From NBC10's John Clark:

Still living the dream. 

The brothers played each other as major leaguers for the first time last August. Aaron got the start for the Phillies in the second of a three-game series out in San Diego. Austin was behind the plate for the Padres and slotted to bat fifth.

In the bottom of the second, they finally faced off. Aaron immediately won that battle. Three straight fastballs and a strikeout of his older brother. Austin popped out in his next at-bat in the fifth, but drew a walk from Aaron in the seventh as his Padres eventually came out on top 4-3 after 10.

“We're living a dream right now,” A.J. Nola told the San Diego broadcast while his sons faced off last season (via MLB.com). “Words can't describe it right now. I'm just trying to soak it all in and enjoy the moment, because we've been waiting for this since they were little kids.”


Aaron, in his eighth season, is 1-4 so far, but has a 3.64 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP. His 55 strikeouts are also tied for the fifth most in baseball entering Tuesday night.

Austin, in his fourth major-league season and third in San Diego, is batting .215 with a homer, three doubles, and a .560 OPS through 27 games. 

There won't be a Round 2 in Philly this week, but maybe that'll happen again in San Diego when the Phillies head there at the end of next month for a four-game series. 

No matter what, you can be sure that A.J. Nola is still living the dream. 

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Phiiadelphia A.J. Nola NL Nola Family Aaaron Nola San Diego Padres Austin Nola

Videos

Featured

Limited - Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania 3

How Girl Scouts prepares members for a lifetime of success and adventure
Limited - CCOP - Career and Advanced Technology Center

High-tech training for careers that pay

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

OurBus adds routes connecting Philly, King of Prussia to the Jersey Shore
05 17 2022 OurBus Jersey Shore.JPG

Sponsored

'Aqua Marooned!' is a free game available now at nature centers across the region
Limited - Aqua Marooned Game

Children's Health

New SIDS research offers intriguing finding, but it's not a breakthrough, scientists stress
Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

Flyers

Flyers' salary cap: Off the books, on the hook
Flyers-Canucks-Ivan-Provorov-3-Kate-Frese_101521-93.jpg

Music

Black Thought, Danger Mouse release lead single 'No Gold Teeth' from upcoming collaboration
Black Thought Collaborative Album

Food & Drink

Assembly Rooftop Lounge to host tropical pop-up with new cocktails, seafood menu
The Grove at Assembly

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved