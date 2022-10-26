More Sports:

October 26, 2022

World Series: The best Phillies merchandise to buy after winning the NLCS

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Black-Phillies-NLCS-World-Series-Hat.jpg image via Fanatics/for PhillyVoice

Phillies 2022 World Series Hat

The Phillies are rolling to the World Series after beating the Cardinals, Braves and Padres as big underdogs. An NLCS win that gave the Phillies the National League pennant has Philadelphia rocking, ready to face a 106-win Astros team that has yet to lose a game in the postseason. 

A great way to support the team? Gearing up with NLCS and World Series merchandise. 

Finding Phillies merch in-person can be difficult the way Red October has taken over the city, so here are some great shopping options to showcase your love for the Phightins: 

Hats - Phillies NL Champs & World Series Hats

Philadelphia Phillies New Era 2022 National League Champions Locker Room 9FORTY Adjustable Hat - Black

Black-Phillies-NLCS-World-Series-Hat.jpg

Philadelphia Phillies New Era 2022 World Series 9TWENTY Adjustable Hat - Red

Red-Phillies-NLCS-World-SeriesHat.jpg

T-Shirts - Phillies NL Champs & World Series T-Shirts

Philadelphia Phillies Nike 2022 World Series Authentic Collection Dugout T-Shirt - Red

Phillies-World-Series-Shirt.jpg

Philadelphia Phillies Majestic Threads 2022 National League Champions Yearbook Tri-Blend 3/4 Raglan Sleeve T-Shirt - Cream/Royal

Phillies-NLCS-National-League-Champions-Shirt.jpg

Coffee Tumbler - Phillies NL Champs

Philadelphia Phillies 2022 National League Champions 30oz. Tumbler

Phillies-NLCS-National-League-Champions-Coffee-Tumbler.jpg

Rally Towels, Signs & Decals - Phillies NL Champs

Philadelphia Phillies WinCraft 2022 National League Champions Locker Room 12'' x 30'' Official On-Field Pennant

Phillies-NLCS-National-League-Champions-Pennant.jpg

Philadelphia Phillies WinCraft 2022 National League Champions Locker Room 22'' x 42'' Two-Sided Towel

Phillies-NLCS-National-League-Champions-Towel.jpg

Philadelphia Phillies WinCraft 2022 National League Champions 3.75'' x 19'' Street Sign

Phillies-National-League-Champions-NLCS-Street-Sign.jpg

Philadelphia Phillies WinCraft 2022 National League Champions 5.5'' x 7.5'' Three-Pack Fan Decal Set

Phillies-National-League-Champions-NLCS-World-Series-Decal.jpg

PhillyVoice may earn an Affiliate Commission if you purchase something through recommended links in this article.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia NLCS Merchandise World Series

Featured

Limited - Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center

Thyroid cancer patients can seek treatment with confidence and poise at Penn Medicine
Purchased - Financial investment volatility stock illustration

Managing Your Retirement Plan in a Down Market

Just In

Must Read

Protests

Student protesters who interrupted Penn football game say they're facing trespassing citations, disciplinary action
Penn protesters football

Sponsored

Managing Your Retirement Plan in a Down Market
Purchased - Financial investment volatility stock illustration

Opinion

Most Americans do trust scientists and science-based policy-making, Pew research shows
Scientific Trust Fauci.jpg

Sixers

Post-honeymoon thoughts on the Sixers' first four games of the season
James-Harden-Tyrese-Maxey-Sixers_102522_USAT

TV

Taylor Swift discusses new 'Midnights' album, teases upcoming tour on 'The Tonight Show'
Taylor Swift Midnights interview Jimmy Fallon

Fitness

Street soccer tournament to take over Frankford Avenue in Fishtown at Thanksgiving
Street Soccer Fishtown District

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved